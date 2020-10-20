Jets Rumors: Adam Gase's Status as HC Not Considered a 'Week-to-Week Thing'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Despite the New York Jets' struggles, head coach Adam Gase reportedly may not be in imminent danger of losing his job.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, someone with knowledge of the relationship between Gase and the Jets said the head coach's job status is not considered a "week-to-week thing" within the organization.

The Jets have the worst record in the NFL at 0-6 and have shown no signs of getting on track, but Graziano and Fowler noted that it doesn't neccessarily mean the Jets are looking to make an in-season coaching change.

