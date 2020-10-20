NFL Trade Rumors: WR John Ross Requests Move from Bengals

David Richard/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has reportedly requested a trade ahead of the Week 8 deadline.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Ross wants a "fresh start" before hitting free agency after the 2020 season.

Ross has recorded just two receptions for 17 yards on seven targets this season. Rookie Tee Higgins has bumped Ross out of the rotation as Joe Burrow's favorite deep threat, with Tyler Boyd getting the intermediate targets and A.J. Green mixing in occasionally.

The Bengals declined the fifth-year option in Ross' contract earlier this year, which will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The 2017 first-round pick has shown occasional flashes of downfield catching ability but has been oft-injured and inconsistent.

"I need to play all 16 games. I need to stay healthy, and I need to make plays in every single game," Ross told reporters in August. "It's on me to do that. The thing about it, I wouldn't have picked up my option either. It [the option] guarantees injury if you get hurt. I've been injured every single year. That's not a bad decision by them. And now it's on me to show them why I should be here longer. That's how I look at it."

It's unclear what the Bengals could get for Ross in return on the trade market, but it would likely be nothing more than a conditional late-round pick. However, it's better than nothing and would potentially give Ross a chance to prove he's worth a team taking a chance on giving him a more extended role in 2021.