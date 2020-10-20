NFL Picks Week 7: Tips and Predictions for Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Odds

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season didn't quite go as most expected. Teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons pulled off upsets. The Baltimore Ravens nearly blew it against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys got completely embarrassed on Monday night.

The week was a perfect example of how the NFL landscape is an unpredictable animal. Heading into Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, it's hard to imagine any outcome being a true shocker. What might the outcomes of Week 7 look like? Let's take a look.

Here you will find some early picks and props and the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+3.5, 44) at Philadelphia Eagles: 24-23 Philadelphia

Dallas Cowboys (n/a) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Buffalo Bills (n/a) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Seattle Seahawks (n/a) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Kansas City Chiefs (n/a) at Denver Broncos: 33-24 Kansas City

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 56.5) at Houston Texans: 37-34 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7.5, 51) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5, 52.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3, 51.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 38-35 Cleveland

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 56.5) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 45.5) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+8, 49) at Los Angeles Chargers: 28-22 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 53.5) at Las Vegas Raiders: 24-22 Tampa Bay

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Eagles-Giants Highest Scoring Half

One prop found at OddsChecker involves predicting the highest-scoring half. Bettors can get even odds on the second half, which is the smart play here.

This is largely because Philadelphia could struggle to get its offense going early. Two of the team's biggest offensive weapons are unlikely to play. Running back Miles Sanders is dealing with a knee injury, while tight end Zach Ertz is expected to miss extended time with an ankle injury.

With both Sanders and Ertz out, the Eagles offense will be far from 100 percent. This might not be enough for the Giants to pull off the upset, but it could lead to a slower, lower-scoring first half.

New York Giants to Score First

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Another prop from OddsChecker involves the team to score first. The Giants are -110 to do so and have a good shot at getting the first points.

There are a couple of factors in play here, the first being Philadelphia's aforementioned injuries. The second in the Eagles defense which ranks just 23rd in points allowed. While the New York offense is a far cry from a powerhouse, it won't be facing an elite unit.

Additionally, that Giants offense could be getting reinforcements in the form of wideout Sterling Shepard.

"We’ll see, this could go up to a pregame workout, we’re not sure," head coach Joe Judge said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans OVER 56.5 Points



While an over/under of 56.5 points is on the high side, the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans should have a good chance of reaching it. The Packers showed on Sunday that their defense can be exploited.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers racked up 38 points, thanks to some big defensive plays and some tough running from Ronald Jones II.

The Houston Texans, meanwhile, are terrible against the run, ranking dead-last in yards allowed. If Aaron Rodgers doesn't carve up the Houston defense, running back Aaron Jones should. Jones already has 550 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Expect this one to be a shootout similar to the 42-36 Texans and Tennessee Titans game from Week 6.