Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers usually don't skip a beat in the running game when one of their players goes down with an injury.

That should be the case in Week 7 when Jerick McKinnon is expected to take over the role vacated by the injured Raheem Mostert. Because of the 49ers' reliance on the ground attack, the 28-year-old has to be viewed as a top waiver-wire selection if he is available.

If McKinnon is already rostered in your league, there are other running back situations to turn to for a boost at the position, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings was projected to be the top producer off the waiver wire in Week 6, but he disappointed in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons and could turn into one of the most-dropped players over the next few days.

Top Waiver-Wire Pickups

Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

McKinnon has been on the fantasy radar all season because of his shared workload with Mostert. Mostert has 10 more carries and 92 yards over his teammate, but McKinnon has two more touchdowns.

McKinnon is expected to slide back into the primary rushing role for Week 7 after Mostert suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated Mostert will "most likely" head to injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In Week 7, McKinnon faces a New England Patriots defense that has conceded over 125 rushing yards in three of its five games. If he is still available in your leagues, he is worth the top waiver-wire claims.

The 49ers have run the ball on 165 occasions compared to 209 passing attempts in their six contests. If Jimmy Garoppolo is not able to pick apart the Stephon Gilmore-led secondary, the 49ers could lean even more heavily on the ground game.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Eagles suffered yet another blow to their offense Sunday when Miles Sanders suffered a knee injury.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, the Eagles "expect" the 23-year-old to be inactive for Week 7's Thursday night clash with the New York Giants. That leaves Boston Scott as the top running back on an offensive depth chart that has been depleted by injuries at every position except quarterback.

The 25-year-old has not been a viable fantasy option for most of his career, but he achieved success against the Giants in 2019. In two games, he had 113 yards and four scores on the ground as well as 153 yards on 10 catches through the air.

While the Giants have experienced some turnover on defense, they still struggle against running backs in the passing game. They are one of six NFL teams to have allowed over 300 receiving yards to running backs.

The Eagles often attempt to find running backs in the passing game, as Carson Wentz targeted Scott, Sanders and Corey Clement on 37 occasions. If Philadelphia exploits the holes in the New York passing defense, it could set up a solid showing for Scott in a relief role.

Top Drops

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Mattison was expected to be the perfect fill-in for the injured Dalvin Cook, but instead he managed 26 rushing yards on 10 carries in the blowout defeat to Atlanta. The lackluster performance occurred after the 22-year-old produced a career-high 112 yards in a one-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks the previous week.

The combination of the poor showing and Minnesota's Week 7 bye makes it the perfect time to cut ties with Mattison for the time being.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted after Week 5 that Cook avoided a serious injury. That may put him in the discussion to appear in the Week 8 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. His status will likely be updated more when the bye week concludes.

If Cook is unable to go in two weeks' time, Mattison might be worth another look, but it seems hard to justify keeping him for the time being.

Miami Dolphins Defense

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

It comes as no surprise that the Miami Dolphins defense had the highest drop rate in Yahoo leagues Monday.

The players who added Miami for Week 6 against the hapless New York Jets benefited from a shutout performance that featured one turnover. Miami was the perfect defensive replacement for a unit that had a bye week or a tough matchup, but now it's time to let go.

For starters, the AFC East side has a bye in Week 7, and it may be hard for players to keep a pair of defenses on their rosters. Miami is not worth keeping around afterward, though, as it then faces the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins could struggle in those matchups after conceding 553 total yards to the Buffalo Bills and letting up 441 total yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The only other spot the Dolphins could be confidently used is in their second meeting with the Jets, but that does not occur until Week 12.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.