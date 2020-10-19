Deebo Samuel Calls out Aaron Donald on Instagram After 49ers' Win vs. Rams

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Deebo Samuel is not here for the disrespect.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver had some words for Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald after he pretended not to know who Samuel was after San Fran's 24-16 win on Sunday.

"Who?" Donald said when asked about the difficulties defending Samuel. "Who's that?"

Once reporters clarified that Samuel was a receiver, however, Donald added: "Oh, they did a lot of good things as far as reverses and things like that. He just made some good plays today."

Since Samuel was drafted in 2019, the Niners are indeed 3-0 against Donald's Rams. And Samuel was excellent in Sunday's game, catching six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

He also had the game-clinching play in the fourth quarter, blasting his way for a first down with an excellent effort:

"That last run that Deebo had was as impressive a run as I've ever seen," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "We blocked it for about seven yards and then three guys just tried to bring it on Deebo. He just stayed up and finished the playing got three more, and allowed us to go out there and take a knee. So, very impressive."

Donald wasn't too interested in talking about Samuel after the game. But there's little doubt he knows his name after that run.