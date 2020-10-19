Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Nothing is a given in the NFL, and this fact was evident on the sixth Sunday of the 2020 season. Favorites like the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams all lost convincingly, while fantasy stars like Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton struggled.

With unpredictability, injuries and bye weeks—the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens are off in Week 7—playing factors, it can be difficult to know which players to trust in fantasy. In many cases, traditionally trustworthy performers aren't even available.

Here we'll run down the top players at each key position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and dig into some of the best waiver-wire targets.

Rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Quarterbacks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: 350 passing yards, 4 TDs, 30 rushing yards

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 300 passing yards, 3 TDs, 60 rushing yards

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 340 passing yards, 3 TDs, 20 rushing yards

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 50 rushing yards

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 325 passing yards, 2 TDs

6. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: 320 passing yards, 2 TDs

7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans: 300 passing yards, 2 TDs, 30 rushing yards

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs, 35 rushing yards

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 275 passing yards, 2 TDs

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 270 passing yards, 2 TDs

Waiver-Wire Target: Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will have an opportunity to prove himself as the team's starter Monday. If he struggles mightily or suffers an injury, hist status as a wire target could change. However, he's playing in a potent offense and should remain the starter for the remainder of the year. Therefore, he's a tremendous add for managers looking to stream at the position.

With weapons like CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Dalton Schultz at his disposal, Dalton can consistently be a top-15 QB option.

The former Cincinnati Bengal is rostered in just 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 24 percent of ESPN leagues.

Running Backs

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 170 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs

2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 180 scrimmage yards, 3 TDs

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 160 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 2 receptions, 180 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs

5. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs

6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 160 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

7. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

8. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 150 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

9. David Johnson, Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 140 scrimmage yards 1 TD

10. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons: 4 receptions, 120 scrimmage yards, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Target: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens backfield has been unpredictable all season long. However, it could get some short-term clarity, as starter Mark Ingram II suffered an ankle injury Sunday—though it isn't expected to be a lingering issue.

"I don't think those are any long-term injuries, but we'll find out," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters.

With Ingram out, Gus Edwards became the top option. He finished with 14 carries, 26 yards and a touchdown.

It's worth scooping up Edwards for the short term, as he could be a start-worthy player coming out of the bye—though Ingram's health will be a prominent factor. Edwards is rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and 1 percent of ESPN leagues.

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 9 receptions, 160 yards, 2 TDs

2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 2 TDs

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: 9 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD

4. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 8 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD

6. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions: 7 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD

7. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 5 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD

9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD

10. A.J. Browns, Tennessee Titans: 6 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD

Waiver-Wire Target: Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham continues to establish himself as one of the team's top options. He caught six passes for 75 yards and found the end zone for the third consecutive time this season.

Fulgham is the real deal and is a must-add in all formats. He is rostered in just 31 percent of Yahoo leagues and 46 percent of ESPN leagues, despite topping 150 yards with a score in Week 5.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions 110 yards, 1 TD

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: 7 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD

3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 6 receptions, 100 yards 1 TD

5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: 6 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD

6. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans: 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD

7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 7 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD

9. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD

10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions 75 yards, 1 TD

Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts

After a couple of breakout games for Mo Alie-Cox, Trey Burton became the shining tight end for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. Alie-Cox was inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Burton delivered two touchdowns, four receptions and 59 scrimmage yards.

Granted, Burton's production came against a bad Bengals defense—and he's going to split time with Jack Doyle—but Burton could be poised to be a high-end streaming option moving forward.

Burton is rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 5 percent of ESPN leagues.