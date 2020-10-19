Waiver Wire Week 7: Travis Fulgham, Trey Burton Highlight Pickups to Know

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Travis Fulgham has become Carson Wentz's favorite target in the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

The wide receiver out of Old Dominion may end up as the favored target on the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 7 as well.

Fulgham broke out in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was rostered in less than half of fantasy leagues prior to the Eagles' Week 6 clash with the Baltimore Ravens. Now that he has back-to-back weeks of 10 targets and three straight games with a touchdown on his resume, Fulgham could be a high-volume pickup.

Two other potential fantasy additions could be on the way to consistently high totals because of the trends of their respective offenses. However, Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole may not be targeted at the same level as Fulgham because of his string of impressive showings.

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups to Know

Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fulgham has been one of the few bright spots in the Philadelphia offense during its 1-4-1 start.

He emerged as a surprise target in Week 4, when he caught a touchdown in the team's lone win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Over the past two weeks, Fulgham has 16 receptions on 23 targets for 227 yards and a pair of scores. When he found the end zone Sunday, Fulgham became the first Eagles wide receiver since Terrell Owens to score in each of his first three games, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark:

Even with the returns of DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey looming, Fulgham could play a large role in the Eagles offense moving forward. Zach Ertz left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, and he will face a quick recovery timetable ahead of Thursday's clash with the New York Giants.

Two of the Eagles' next three games come against the Giants, who allowed more than 250 passing yards in three of their past four contests.

A Week 8 home clash with the Dallas Cowboys is sandwiched between the Weeks 7 and 10 meetings with the Giants. Dallas has allowed at least 20 points and 300 total yards in each of its five games this season.

Even if the Eagles do not win any of those divisional battles, Fulgham should receive a high volume of targets from Wentz, which makes him an intriguing fantasy option.

Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Just a few weeks ago, another Indianapolis tight end was an appealing waiver-wire target.

Now, Trey Burton appears to be the best bet at the position after catching four balls for 58 yards in Week 6. He produced a rushing and receiving touchdown in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Philip Rivers' first six games with the Colts, he displayed a penchant for targeting tight ends. Burton and Mo Alie-Cox each have 11 receptions and combined for 301 receiving yards. Alie-Cox, who had touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4, was ruled out for Sunday's contest and could take a back seat to Burton when he returns to the field.

Burton could be a nice player to stash ahead of Indianapolis' Week 7 bye because of Rivers' budding connection with his tight ends. Rivers could call on his reliable targets often when the Colts return from the off week since they have some difficult matchups with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers in the near future.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville's wide receiver situation has been hard to figure out.

D.J. Chark was supposed to be the team's top wide out, but he has the third-most receiving yards, Laviska Shenault Jr. showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season and James Robinson has become a reliable option out of the backfield.

Keelan Cole emerged over all of them Sunday by catching six of his nine targets for 143 yards in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Cole has been targeted at least five times in each of Jacksonville's games this season, and he has three touchdowns. But the high yardage total escaped him before Sunday. If Cole continues to receive a high volume of targets and keeps his yardage total around 75-80 yards, he could be a viable flex option for fantasy squads.

If anything, Cole could be viewed as a replacement for Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Marquise Brown or DeVante Parker, who all have Week 7 byes.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.