NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Will Fuller V, Texans, Eagles

The Houston Texans have been through the wringer this year.

It began in the offseason, when former head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on the first day of free agency.

O'Brien subsequently traded a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Brandin Cooks and inked left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a record-breaking contract extension.

The then-head coach had robbed quarterback Deshaun Watson of one of the best receivers in the league and swapped in a guy in Cooks who, while explosive, had a history of concussions entering the 2020 season. While O'Brien solidified the blind side, he failed to make consequential moves on the defensive side of the ball.

As a result, the Texans started the year 0-4, and O'Brien was fired. Aside from the team's poor performance on the field, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the 50-year-old got into arguments with star defensive tackle J.J. Watt and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, among others.

Houston responded to the change—which saw Romeo Crennel take over as interim coach—by winning its Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the Texans fell to 1-5 on the year after losing to the Tennessee Titans in overtime on Sunday and change could be on the horizon.

Jason La Canfora of CBS reported "confidants" within the Texans organization have advised owner Cal McNair to consider dealing some of the team's top assets ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, and wide receiver Will Fuller V could be among them.

The 26-year-old has been a menace for the Texans this season. He hauled in six receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against Tennessee, bringing his season totals to 28 catches for 458 yards and four scores.

Fuller has displayed plenty of upside in his career, but health has been an issue. Fuller has yet to play a full season, and entered 2020 having played a combined 18 games in the past two seasons.

However, the former first-round pick is likely to have plenty of suitors given his big-play ability and the idea he could be cheap given he will be a free agent at the end of the year. He could also be a guy interested teams look to extend.

La Canfora listed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus as another one of the players rival GMs are considering, in addition to Cooks and veteran cornerback Bradley Roby.

On the one hand, getting any sort of value from these players could be valuable. The Texans don't have any picks in the first two rounds of next year's draft, so they could look to stockpile in the middle rounds. At the same time, trading key contributors might not send the best signal to Watson, who just inked an extension of his own this past offseason.

Needless to say, the Texans face more tough choices ahead.

Eagles Expected to be Buyers

While the Texans might be open to selling, La Canfora reported the Philadelphia Eagles are angling toward buying ahead of the trade deadline.

Philadelphia fell to 1-4-1 after coming up just short against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But the Eagles are still in the hunt in an extremely lackluster NFC East, and one rival general manager suggested Philly GM Howie Roseman is eager to make a move.

"Howie is on the prowl already," the rival GM said, per La Canfora. "He's looking for action. If there is a trade to be made he'll do it. Bringing in a free agent from the outside is tougher now and more risky with COVID, and he loves to make trades anyway. I'll bet you anything he gets something done before the deadline."

The Eagles have been at a deficit from an injury standpoint, particularly on the offensive line. Philadelphia lost star guard Brandon Brooks early, with Andre Dillard also hitting injured reserve. Former All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson missed his second game of the year on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has had a hard time getting protection, as he was sacked six times on Sunday and has now been taken down 25 times on the season. The protection issues have seemed to impact his efficiency as well, as the former No. 2 overall pick is completing under 59 percent of his passes and has also thrown nine interceptions.

Injuries at wide receiver have not helped, either. Alshon Jeffery has yet to play this season. DeSean Jackson has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring issue, and rookie wideout Jalen Reagor has been absent since Week 2 with a torn UCL in his right thumb.

But while the offense seems most depleted, La Canfora noted the linebacking group and secondary might also see upgrades. In any case, Roseman could be hungry to make an impact move to help the Eagles fight to the top of a weak division.

