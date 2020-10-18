    Aaron Rodgers on Exchanges with Ndamukong Suh: 'That Goes Back a Long Time'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers addressed what appeared to be a testy moment with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh in Sunday's 38-10 defeat. 

    Suh sacked Rodgers in the waning moments of the second quarter. The two then exchanged words and continued to go back and forth in the second half as well.

    "As far as Suh and I was talking about, that goes back a long time," Rodgers told reporters.

    Suh spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, but his history with Rodgers goes deeper than a mere rivalry between NFC North counterparts.

    Suh received a one-game suspension in December 2014 for stepping on Rodgers' leg, with his punishment later reduced to a fine. It was his second such incident with a Packers player after he stepped on then-Green Bay offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith in a 2011 game.

    The five-time Pro Bowler signed with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2015 season, so his next encounter with the future Hall of Fame quarterback after the stomp didn't come until the Los Angeles Rams played the Packers in October 2018.

    "I don't know if he likes me," Suh said of Rodgers at the time. "But I don't really need a response. My response is when he's getting up from the ground. That's all I'm excited for."

    Clearly, the bad blood between the two hasn't fully subsided.

