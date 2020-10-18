    Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs: Packers Needed a 'Kick in the Ass'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 19, 2020
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    After his team fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said the Green Bay Packers needed their first loss of the season.

    "I feel like we needed a little bit of a wake-up call this season because things had been so good," Rodgers said, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood. "... I think we needed a kick in the ass a little bit."

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded to Rodgers' comment, per Wood:

    "Our practice this week was not up to our standard the guys have developed the first year-and-a-half. That's what happened today. You practice like crap, you go out and play like crap."

    Rodgers threw for 160 yards on 16-of-35 passing and was intercepted twice, while Brady was 17-of-27 for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams led the Packers with 61 yards on six catches, compared to Rob Gronkowski's five grabs for 78 yards and his first NFL touchdown since December 2018. Ronald Jones II had 23 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns for Tampa Bay, compared to Jamaal Williams' four carries for just 34 yards.

    The Packers held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter before the Buccaneers scored 28 points in the second quarter alone. They tacked on 10 in the third quarter to close the scoring and improve to 4-2 under the tutelage of Brady.

    After opening the season with wins against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, the Packers fell for the first time Sunday. They're back in action Oct. 25 against the Houston Texans, while the Buccaneers will play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

