Jaguars Close Facility After Positive COVID-19 Test; Game vs. Lions Still On

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they'll work remotely Saturday after a member of their practice squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Jacksonville is following the NFL's guidelines for contract tracing but still expect to host the Detroit Lions for a Week 6 game Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

It's the Jags' first positive test since Sept. 5, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters in late September, as the NFL was dealing with its first in-season outbreak of the coronavirus, it was important to reinforce the guidelines to the entire organization:

"I think that this is a great opportunity right now for all of us in this league, coaches, players, support staff, to remind ourselves, with a lot of these openings that are going on, of our awareness of once we're outside the building and what we're doing.

"Knowing that you test every single day, that doesn't mean that you're not going to be exposed to it because those tests don't come back until the evening, so that virus can incubate and go. I think it was a great opportunity. We took the beginning of our team meeting today and really re-emphasized that protocols that have been in place and hopefully something like this won't happen again."

While Jacksonville still has its bye available in Week 8 to help facilitate potential schedule changes, Detroit already had its bye last week. It creates more urgency to play the game this week, even if it ultimately has to get delayed for a day or two.

It's an issue the NFL is going to face in the coming months as teams use their byes and still attempt to remain on track to finish the regular season on the scheduled Jan. 3 end date.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars opened the regular season with an impressive 27-20 victory over the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts. They've dropped four straight games since that win, however, and are looking to get back on track against the 1-3 Lions.

Kickoff remains scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Jacksonville.