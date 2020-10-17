Week 6 NFL Picks: Tips, Odds and Over-Under Predictions for Sunday

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

There are a number of different betting tips to help you navigate the 2020 NFL season.

This might be the most beneficial: Don't overthink it.

The New York Jets are awful—in real life and in gambling terms. They haven't covered a spread yet. The Green Bay Packers are steamrollers with a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers. They've covered every time they've taken the field.

Granted, betting trends are made to be broken—I think that's how the saying goes, at least—but when combined with your existing knowledge of the football landscape, they can help you stay a step ahead of the oddsmakers.

So, too, can giving this a glance, as we'll provide the latest odds from DraftKings, score predictions for every Week 6 contests and our best bets on the slate.

Week 6 Odds, Over-Under Totals and Score Predictions

Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) at Philadelphia Eagles | O/U 46.5 | Ravens 28-17

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) | O/U 51 | Steelers 30-23

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-1) | O/U 44.5 | Bears 24-20

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3.5) | O/U 53 | Titans 31-23

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4) | O/U 54 | Vikings 34-21

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-8) | O/U 46.5 | Colts 27-21

Washington at New York Giants (-2.5) | O/U 43 | Giants 20-17

Detroit Lions (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars | O/U 54.5 | Lions 31-24

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-9) | O/U 45 | Patriots 27-17

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-9.5) | O/U 47 | Dolphins 31-14

Green Bay Packers (-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | O/U 55 | Packers 28-26

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at San Francisco 49ers | O/U 52 | 49ers 27-23

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Buffalo Bills | O/U 57.5 | Chiefs 34-28

Arizona Cardinals (-1) at Dallas Cowboys | O/U 55 | Cardinals 31-27

Week 6 Best Bets

Titans (-3.5) vs. Texans



If you're waiting for the bottom to drop out on Ryan Tannehill, you might want to find a new pastime. I've heard good things about witnessing the process of paint-drying.

For whatever reason—coaches, system, supporting cast, scenery change—he isn't the same quarterback who failed to deliver on the Dolphins' investment of the eighth overall pick in 2012.

That version of Tannehill had a losing record across six seasons (42-46), struggled with inaccuracy (62.8 completion percentage) and gave back a lot of what he got (75 interceptions against 123 touchdowns). All this version does is win (11-3), find his targets (69.9 completion percentage) and keep the scoreboard moving while limiting mistakes (31 touchdown passes with only seven picks).

"He has played at an A-plus level as a Titan, and his ability to thrive as a playmaker has propelled Tennessee into title contention," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "If we are judging quarterbacks based on their individual accomplishments and team achievements, Tannehill must be included among the elites at the position."

The Titans are better than you (and, apparently, oddsmakers) think. The Texans are worse. Did Houston look better in its first week without Bill O'Brien? Sure, but the Jaguars have made a lot of teams look good. Take the Titans (by far the better team) and give the points.

Vikings (-4) vs. Falcons

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has run more cold than hot this season, but the Falcons are fire starters for opposing signal-callers.

While the dismissal of former coach Dan Quinn was overdue, that hardly corrects all the faults in Atlanta. It's not like Quinn was handling coverage duties while the Falcons were surrendering—brace yourselves—335.8 passing yards per game.

Minnesota can shred Atlanta through the air, and it may not have trouble running the ball even without Dalvin Cook. Alexander Mattison, who turned 23 touches into 136 yards in relief of Cook in Week 5, could deliver huge numbers in his first NFL start.

"While Atlanta could be motivated to play for interim coach Raheem Morris after Dan Quinn was fired, it's doubtful this defense will dramatically improve in a week," CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg wrote. "Chris Carson, Ezekiel Elliott, Aaron Jones and Mike Davis have punished this Falcons defense, and Mattison should follow suit."

This has theoretical track-meet potential, but that's assuming the Falcons offense can keep up. Since it's produced just 16 points each of the past two weeks, even the Vikings' leaky defense should be up to the task.

Dolphins (-9.5) vs. Jets

Remember what we said above about the Jets not covering a spread all season? That streak isn't stopping this week.

Sure, there's some letdown potential for the Dolphins after their Week 5 blowout victory over the 49ers, but that makes two faulty assumptions.

The first is that Miami is incapable of recreating that success. The 2-3 record might suggest that, but the Dolphins have been trending up since their 10-point loss to the Patriots in the seasonopener. They have split the four games since, suffering only a three-point defeat to the Bills and an eight-point loss to the Seahawks, which was a two-point game into the final six minutes.

Ryan Fitzpatrick can ignite at any time. If he's on top of his accuracy, he can let playmakers like DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki do their thing against the NFL's second-worst scoring defense.

The second bad read on the matchup is that the Dolphins could struggle to get their emotions up after such a big victory. With the Jets being coached by former Dolphins skipper Adam Gase, that seems unlikely. Plus, Miami can afford to unload the fuel tank since it's slated for a bye in Week 7.

This could get ugly. Most Jets games do. Lay the points and get on the right side of that ugliness.