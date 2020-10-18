Ranking the 10 Greatest World Series Champions of the Last 20 Years

1 of 11

20. 2006 St. Louis Cardinals

The National League featured few dominant teams in 2006, with only the 97-65 New York Mets reaching the 90-win mark. The Cardinals won the NL Central with just 83 victories, then streaked through the postseason to defeat the Detroit Tigers in five games and claim their first of two post-2000 titles.

19. 2007 Boston Red Sox

This is the forgotten title of the Red Sox's recent run, won in a mostly dull postseason. Only one playoff series went more than five games that year, and the Sox swept the Colorado Rockies in a Fall Classic that was, well, kind of a snoozefest. OK, now build a time machine, go back to pre-2004 Boston and try explaining all of that to a diehard fan in a threadbare Bill Buckner jersey.

18. 2014 San Francisco Giants

Yes, for completists, this is part three of the Giants' even-year title trilogy. And yes, Madison Bumgarner authored one of the greatest postseason pitching performances in baseball history, carrying his team across the finish line in a thrilling Game 7 against the Kansas City Royals. But this team won just 88 games in the regular season, barely slipped into October and was far from the best of S.F.'s trophy-hoisting triad.

17. 2003 Florida Marlins

The 2003 Marlins made the playoffs as a 91-71 wild-card qualifier, then went on to win the World Series in a six-game upset over the New York Yankees, with key contributions from exciting young players such as Dontrelle Willis and World Series MVP Josh Beckett. This one suffers only because it was the second championship (after 1997) in the franchise's still-young history.

16. 2000 New York Yankees

This Yankees club won just 87 regular-season games but pushed to the World Series and won it in five against the crosstown Mets. It was the 26th title in New York's storied history. But it gets bonus points for being the final chapter of a three-peat, the first and only one we've seen since the Oakland Athletics accomplished the feat in 1974.

15. 2012 San Francisco Giants

The middle part of the Giants' even-year run, this team was probably the most complete, talent-wise, of the three. They won the NL West with a 94-68 record (the last time any club other than the Los Angeles Dodgers would claim the division) and swept the Tigers in the World Series. But, you know, middle parts are middle parts.

14. 2011 St. Louis Cardinals

The Cards' second title of the 2000s, this team got in as a 90-win wild-card entrant and then put together a magical postseason run that included an epic Game 5 clash between the Philadelphia Phillies' Roy Halladay and the Cardinals' Chris Carpenter in Game 5 of the division series. And, of course, there was the unforgettable David Freese-fueled Game 6 comeback in the World Series against the Texas Rangers followed by a Game 7 victory.

13. 2008 Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia would build stronger teams on paper in subsequent seasons, but this 92-win club led by Cole Hamels, Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley—all in their primes—was the only Phillies squad since 1980 to win it all, taking the title in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

12. 2009 New York Yankees

Prior to the 2009 season, the Yankees went on a title-or-bust spending spree, shelling out massive bucks for the likes of Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia to join a cast that already included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Mariano Rivera, among others. And it worked, as the Yanks finished 103-59 and went on to win it all in six games over the Phillies. Notably, it's their most recent title, which counts as a prolonged drought in the Bronx.

11. 2017 Houston Astros

Setting aside the, ahem, extenuating circumstances, the 2017 Houston Astros have a lot going for them. The team featured a gaggle of exciting stars, including Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer. And they won the first championship in franchise history in a thrilling seven games against the Dodgers. But, well, you know the rest. This team was indeed historically memorable...but ultimately for the wrong reasons.