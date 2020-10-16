    Saints, Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Uninjured After Attempted Carjacking

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2020

    New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was the victim of an attempted carjacking last weekend.

    According to Ramon Antonio Vargas and Amie Just of NOLA.com, police did not identify Benson by name, but Saints and Pelicans spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed she was involved.

    Per the police report, a man entered Benson's vehicle while she was in it but exited the vehicle and drove off in his white Nissan Titan after she screamed at him to get out.

    Benson was not injured during the encounter.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test

      Patriots are canceling practice today after a positive COVID-19 test result

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NE Has Another Positive Test

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New STF Friday 🎧

      Plus, @Connor @nfldraftscout and @mello make their Week 6 picks!

      New STF Friday 🎧
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      New STF Friday 🎧

      Apple Podcasts
      via Apple Podcasts

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps

      Can these second-years snap out of their slow starts?

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buying or Selling Early Sophomore Slumps

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Payton’s Obsession with Taysom Hill Is Hurting the Offense

      Payton’s Obsession with Taysom Hill Is Hurting the Offense
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Payton’s Obsession with Taysom Hill Is Hurting the Offense

      Canal Street Chronicles
      via Canal Street Chronicles