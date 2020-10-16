Saints, Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Uninjured After Attempted Carjacking

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was the victim of an attempted carjacking last weekend.

According to Ramon Antonio Vargas and Amie Just of NOLA.com, police did not identify Benson by name, but Saints and Pelicans spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed she was involved.

Per the police report, a man entered Benson's vehicle while she was in it but exited the vehicle and drove off in his white Nissan Titan after she screamed at him to get out.

Benson was not injured during the encounter.

