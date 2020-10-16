Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Lowering NFL Salary Cap in 2021 Is 'Problematic'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst commented recently on the possibility of the NFL salary cap decreasing next season.

In an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, the third-year GM discussed the issues he and other NFL front offices could face as a result of a lower cap:

"It's problematic. Every team is dealing with it. For me, it's certainly made it a lot tougher. We've always tried to have some flexibility, and maintaining that flexibility is much more difficult going into next year's cap and really with the unpredictability of what 2022 will look like. It's tough. It comes down to choices, and it will be an interesting spring because a lot of teams will have to make a lot of choices they don't really want to. But it's very much an equal playing field. We're all going to have to deal with it. There's going to be some unpleasantness. There's no doubt about that."

Since the NFL salary cap is based on the previous year's revenue, it seems like a near certainty that the cap will fall in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced teams to allow either no fans or a limited number of fans into stadiums this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.