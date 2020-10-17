    NFL Predictions Week 6: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

    Kristopher Knox
October 17, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    It's been an intriguing 2020 NFL season thus far, to say the least. There have been surprises both good and bad—just look at where the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers are, as examples—key comeback storylines and many, many injuries.

    With so many things going on, it's been difficult to keep track of which teams and fantasy players can be counted on from week to week. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, are 4-0 but have beaten teams with a combined 3-18-1 record. Their biggest fantasy star at the moment might be rookie wideout Chase Claypool.

    Well, we're here to help cut through the confusion with the latest odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score projections for every game and a look at the top fantasy plays of Week 6.

    Let's dig in.

        

    NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

    Sunday, October 18

    Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 35-23 Baltimore

    Denver Broncos (+9, 45) at New England Patriots: 30-20 New England

    Chicago Bears (+1, 44.5) at Carolina Panthers: 23-20 Carolina

    Houston Texans (+3.5, 53) at Tennessee Titans: 38-28 Tennessee

    Cincinnati Bengals (+8, 46.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 30-21 Indianapolis

    Atlanta Falcons (+4, 54) at Minnesota Vikings: 28-27 Minnesota

    Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 51) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 30-27 Pittsburgh

    Washington Football Team (+2.5, 43) at New York Giants: 20-17 New York

    Detroit Lions (-3, 54.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 26-21 Detroit

    New York Jets (+9.5, 47) at Miami Dolphins: 33-20 Miami

    Green Bay Packers (-1, 55) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 30-27 Green Bay

    Los Angeles Rams (-3, 52) at San Francisco 49ers: 28-23 Los Angeles

    Monday, October 19

    Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5, 57.5) at Buffalo Bills: 33-30 Kansas City

    Arizona Cardinals (-1, 55) at Dallas Cowboys: 27-26 Dallas

        

    Week 6 Fantasy Top 40, PPR

    1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    5. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

    9. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    10. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    11. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

    12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    14. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    15. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    17. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    18. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    19. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    20. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    21. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    22. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    24. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    25. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    26. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    27. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    28. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

    29. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

    30. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    31. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    32. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    33. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    34. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    35. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    36. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    38. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    39. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    40. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

       

    Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    This could be a telling week for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot as it relates to fantasy. He's been a reliable RB1 to this point, but he hasn't been the true focal point of the Cowboys offense as in years past.

    This could have something to do with Mike McCarthy's offensive tendencies and it definitely has a lot to do with Dallas' atrocious defense. The Cowboys have had little choice but to be pass-happy most of the time this season.

    What we don't know is how much McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will reply on the pass with Andy Dalton under center instead of Dak Prescott. There shouldn't be a significant drop-off in quarterback play with a three-time Pro Bowler in Dalton, but that doesn't mean the Cowboys won't go back to leaning on Elliott.

    This is a good week for the Cowboys to test their ability as a run-first team. The Arizona Cardinals defense has been solid (fifth in points allowed) but has been susceptible to the run. The Cardinals rank 19th in rushing yards and 20th in yards per carry allowed.

    Expect the Cowboys to at least ride Elliott early as they look to put Dalton into a comfort zone.

        

    DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    While it'll be worth watching to see what sort of role Elliott has, managers should be able to sit back and watch Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins rack up the fantasy points.

    Hopkins has wasted little time in establishing himself as the key to Arizona's passing attack.

    "Those guys trust me to get me the ball downfield," Hopkins said, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "A lot of people look at me as just a possession receiver, I guess. And my abilities and my talent, obviously, today's and other games, show that I'm not just a possession receiver but I'm a downfield threat."

    Hopkins has some obvious chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray and is a weekly must-start because of it. He's caught at least six passes in every game this season. Through five weeks, he has 45 receptions, 528 yards and two touchdowns.

    The Cowboys should provide another opportunity for Hopkins to feast.

    Dallas' defense ranks just 20th against the pass, and no team has allowed more points this season. Additionally, the Cowboys have a potent enough offense (ranked third in scoring) that there will be shootout potential here.

    Expect the Cowboys-Cardinals tilt to feature many of this week's top fantasy performers.

