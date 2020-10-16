    Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

    There was no Thursday night NFL game in Week 6, so fantasy managers have the benefit of some extra time before making lineup decisions. With players like Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Adrian Peterson and Alshon Jeffery dealing with injuries or illness, the extra time could prove invaluable.

    Of course, managers still have to determine who the best plays of the week are going to be while weighing the value of potential game-time decisions.

    Here, we'll examine some of the best matchup-based plays of the week and what managers should expect in terms of production. First, though, let's dig into the top players for point-per-reception formats in Week 6.

       

    PPR Top 50, Week 6

    1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    5. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    8. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

    9. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    10. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    11. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

    12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    14. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    15. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    17. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    20. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    22. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    24. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    28. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    30. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

    31. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

    32. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    33. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    34. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    35. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    36. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    37. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    38. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    40. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    41. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    43. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    44. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    45. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    46. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    47. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

    48. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    49. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    50. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

       

    Matchups We Love

    Derrick Henry vs. Houston Texans

    On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans showed a national audience that their offense is more than just Derrick Henry. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a stellar game, completing 21 of 28 passes and tossing three touchdowns.

    However, Henry is still the centerpiece of the offensive puzzle and one of the most reliable backs in fantasy. He's failed to top 80 rushing yards only once this season, and he's scored two touchdowns in each of his last two games.

    This week against the Houston Texans, Henry should feast.

    Houston ranks 31st against the run and 24th in yards per attempt allowed. The Titans are likely to pound them with a heavy dose of Henry early and often, looking to grind out another valuable AFC South win.

    Projection: 115 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards, 2 TDs

       

    Patrick Mahomes at Buffalo Bills

    The Kansas City Chiefs got upended by AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Expect the Chiefs to treat their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as an opportunity to bounce back.

    "It's nice to kind of get this wake-up call that you can lose in this league any single week," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told 610 The Drive.

    Mahomes will be fully awake as he looks to move past last week's loss. He has an opportunity to really put it on Buffalo's defense too.

    The Bills rank just 24th against the pass this season and have allowed 10 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. They also rank 15th in yards per rushing attempt allowed, so it won't be a shock to see Mahomes gash Buffalo with a few timely scrambles.

    Expect Josh Allen and the Bills offense to bounce back as well, adding some shootout potential to this matchup.

    Projection: 310 passing yards, 2 TDs, 45 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

        

    Kenny Golladay at Jacksonville Jaguars

    After beginning the season banged up, Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay has started to reestablish himself as a premier fantasy receiver. He's had no fewer than four catches or 57 yards in his two games and found the end zone in each.

    Coming off the bye, Golladay should be even healthier and he has an enticing matchup against Jacksonville, which ranks 29th against the pass and dead-last in yards per reception allowed. The Jaguars rank 24th in points allowed.

    With Adrian Peterson potentially limited by an illness, the Lions could look to take a pass-heavy approach in this one. Don't be surprised if Golladay has one of the top WR fantasy performances of the week as a result.

    Projection: 7 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 2 TDs

