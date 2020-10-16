Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We LoveOctober 16, 2020
There was no Thursday night NFL game in Week 6, so fantasy managers have the benefit of some extra time before making lineup decisions. With players like Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Adrian Peterson and Alshon Jeffery dealing with injuries or illness, the extra time could prove invaluable.
Of course, managers still have to determine who the best plays of the week are going to be while weighing the value of potential game-time decisions.
Here, we'll examine some of the best matchup-based plays of the week and what managers should expect in terms of production. First, though, let's dig into the top players for point-per-reception formats in Week 6.
PPR Top 50, Week 6
1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
5. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers
9. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
10. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
12. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
14. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
15. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
16. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
17. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
19. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
20. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
22. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
24. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
28. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
30. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
31. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
32. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
33. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
34. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
35. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
36. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
38. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
40. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
41. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
43. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
44. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
45. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
46. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
48. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
49. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
50. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
Matchups We Love
Derrick Henry vs. Houston Texans
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans showed a national audience that their offense is more than just Derrick Henry. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a stellar game, completing 21 of 28 passes and tossing three touchdowns.
However, Henry is still the centerpiece of the offensive puzzle and one of the most reliable backs in fantasy. He's failed to top 80 rushing yards only once this season, and he's scored two touchdowns in each of his last two games.
This week against the Houston Texans, Henry should feast.
Houston ranks 31st against the run and 24th in yards per attempt allowed. The Titans are likely to pound them with a heavy dose of Henry early and often, looking to grind out another valuable AFC South win.
Projection: 115 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Patrick Mahomes at Buffalo Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs got upended by AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Expect the Chiefs to treat their Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as an opportunity to bounce back.
"It's nice to kind of get this wake-up call that you can lose in this league any single week," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told 610 The Drive.
Mahomes will be fully awake as he looks to move past last week's loss. He has an opportunity to really put it on Buffalo's defense too.
The Bills rank just 24th against the pass this season and have allowed 10 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. They also rank 15th in yards per rushing attempt allowed, so it won't be a shock to see Mahomes gash Buffalo with a few timely scrambles.
Expect Josh Allen and the Bills offense to bounce back as well, adding some shootout potential to this matchup.
Projection: 310 passing yards, 2 TDs, 45 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Kenny Golladay at Jacksonville Jaguars
After beginning the season banged up, Detroit Lions wideout Kenny Golladay has started to reestablish himself as a premier fantasy receiver. He's had no fewer than four catches or 57 yards in his two games and found the end zone in each.
Coming off the bye, Golladay should be even healthier and he has an enticing matchup against Jacksonville, which ranks 29th against the pass and dead-last in yards per reception allowed. The Jaguars rank 24th in points allowed.
With Adrian Peterson potentially limited by an illness, the Lions could look to take a pass-heavy approach in this one. Don't be surprised if Golladay has one of the top WR fantasy performances of the week as a result.
Projection: 7 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 2 TDs
