Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Trevor Bauer in Free Agency

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Trevor Bauer will be the most sought-after pitcher on the upcoming free-agent market, and his unique view on the league's financial structure promises to make him one of the most compelling stories of the winter.

The 29-year-old led the National League in ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.80) while racking up 100 strikeouts in 73 innings to establish himself as the NL Cy Young favorite and then tossed 7.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

In normal circumstances, he could make a run at the seven-year, $245 million contract that Stephen Strasburg signed with the Washington Nationals last offseason.

Instead, Bauer has indicated time and again that his preference is to sign one-year deals for the remainder of his career as a means of maximizing his annual earning potential and ensuring he is suiting up for a contender.

If he sticks to that, a one-year, $40 million contract is not out of the question from a contender who thinks he is the missing piece.

Before free agency kicks off in a few weeks, let's take a preliminary look at how all 30 teams stack up as landing spots for Bauer this offseason based on their financial flexibility, need in the starting rotation and status as contenders.