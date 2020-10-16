    Lonzo, LaMelo and LaVar Ball Star in 'Ball in the Family' Season 6 Trailer

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 16, 2020

    Professional basketball player Lonzo Ball, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right, and his brothers LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball arrive at the premiere of
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The trailer for the sixth season of Ball in the Family has dropped, and there is no shortage of storylines.  

    LaVar Ball is trying to figure out how to keep Big Baller Brand afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously aiming to build BBB with his sons, who are looking toward other professional paths as they grow older.

    The first episode for season six will go live on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. "After banning together under quarantine at the Ball Estate, the Ball brothers go their separate ways once the NBA Season resumes and Lonzo laments leaving his daughter," according to the synopsis for Sunday's episode.

    The series covers New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball's relationship with the mother of his child, Denise Garcia, who Ball is seen discussing with his mother, Tina. In another trailer scene, Ball talks with his father about starting his own brand separate from BBB.

    LaMelo Ball, a candidate to become the 2020 NBA draft's No. 1 overall pick, does work on the basketball court. There's also talk about Puma, whom Ball signed a shoe deal with Wednesday.

    LiAngelo is also spotted shooting hoops as he tries to navigate his way into the NBA.

    Facebook Watch will be the home for the sixth season of Ball in the Family.

