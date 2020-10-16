    NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Initial Standings Ahead of Sunday's Slate of Games

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) is chased by Atlanta Falcons' Isaiah Oliver (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)
    Tom Lynn/Associated Press

    With no Thursday night game this week, fans have to wait until Sunday for the next round of NFL action. This means we have a few extra days to soak in what occurred in Week 5.

    One of the most significant occurrences of last week was the Las Vegas Raiders' shocking upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. It showed that the defending Super Bowl champions are vulnerable, not just in general but also within their own division.

    While Kansas City still has a one-game lead over the Raiders in the AFC West, winning the division cannot be seen as a foregone conclusion.

    The Tennessee Titans' total domination of the Buffalo Bills was also a telling development. Tennessee was widely viewed as a run-heavy and run-first team. However, quarterback Ryan Tannehill carved up the Bills defense with a 21-of-28, 195-yard, three-touchdown performance.

    The Titans are a complete team and deserve to be considered among the league's legitimate 2020 title contenders.

    How does the league stack up heading into Sunday's slate of games? Let's take a look.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

         

    NFL Week 6 Power Rankings

    1. Green Bay Packers

    2. Kansas City Chiefs

    3. Tennessee Titans

    4. Seattle Seahawks

    5. Baltimore Ravens

    6. Buffalo Bills

    7. Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. Los Angeles Rams

    9. New Orleans Saints

    10. Cleveland Browns

    11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    12. Chicago Bears

    13. New England Patriots

    14. Las Vegas Raiders

    15. Arizona Cardinals

    16. Indianapolis Colts

    17. Carolina Panthers

    18. Miami Dolphins

    19. Philadelphia Eagles

    20. Los Angeles Chargers

    21. San Francisco 49ers

    22. Dallas Cowboys

    23. Minnesota Vikings

    24. Denver Broncos

    25. Detroit Lions

    26. Cincinnati Bengals

    27. Houston Texans

    28. Jacksonville Jaguars

    29. Washington Football Team

    30. Atlanta Falcons

    31. New York Giants

    32. New York Jets

         

    1. Green Bay Packers

    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    With the Chiefs taking a loss, the Green Bay Packers capture the top spot in a bye week. The Packers have been running over opponents even without star wide receiver Davante Adams. This is thanks to an opportunistic defense, an Offensive Player of the Year campaign by running back Aaron Jones and an MVP-caliber campaign by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

    Rodgers has passed for 1,214 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions through four games.

    The Packers have a tough matchup in Week 6 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it sounds like they are expecting to get both Adams and tight end Marcedes Lewis back.

    "Just getting those guys back in the fold is really, really important for us because they infuse our squad with a lot of confidence and allows other guys, I think, to play a little more free knowing we've got '17' and '89' back," Rodgers said, via the team's official website.

    If Green Bay notches another quality win by beating the Buccaneers on Sunday, it'll be hard to deny their place at the top of the rankings.

          

    11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have an opportunity to prove they're one of the best teams in the NFL. They were widely viewed as Super Bowl contenders from the moment Brady made his free-agency decision this offseason, but injuries—they've dealt with a depleted receiving corps much of the season—and a few missteps have Tampa at 3-2.

    A win over the 4-0 Packers would be huge. It would help establish Tampa as a top-10 team and give them a boost in the NFC South standings.

    The state of the NFC South is one of the biggest factors working against the Buccaneers right now.

    Thanks to some fast rebuilding and fantastic strategizing from new head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers are contenders in the division. They and the New Orleans Saints also sit at 3-2 and could jump the Buccaneers if Tampa falls to Green Bay on Sunday.

    Winning the division is far from a guarantee for Brady and Co., and emerging from the ranks of the wild-card teams could be a massive challenge.

          

    23. Minnesota Vikings

    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    At 1-4, the Minnesota Vikings are in a tough spot. They don't flat-out stink like the New York Giants and New York Jets. They're also a long shot to overtake the Packers and the 4-1 Chicago Bears in the NFC North.

    Even if Minnesota winds up in the running for a high draft pick and a new quarterback prospect, it's saddled with Kirk Cousins' contract for at least another year—he'll have $41 million in dead money remaining after this season, per Spotrac.

    This is a make-or-break week for the Vikings because a loss to the Atlanta Falcons likely means they are staring down a lost season. A win would at least keep them alive in the wild-card race—and technically, in the NFC North.

    Unfortunately, star running back Dalvin Cook is dealing with a groin injury and could miss Sunday's game.

    If the Vikings are going to win, they'll likely have to do so with backup running back Alexander Mattison leading the charge.

    Related

      Colts Shutting Down Facility

      Indianapolis announces it will shut down team facility today after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

      Colts Shutting Down Facility
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Shutting Down Facility

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable with Le'Veon

      'This signing is similar to Thanos getting the last Infinity Stone' 😳

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable with Le'Veon
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable with Le'Veon

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Land Le'Veon Bell

      All-Pro RB plans to sign one-year deal with Kansas City after being cut by the Jets

      Chiefs Land Le'Veon Bell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Land Le'Veon Bell

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report