The NFL's Biggest Early Season Surprises

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Something is very off in the NFC East.

Through five games, the four teams have combined for as many wins, with the 2-3 Dallas Cowboys leading the way. Every team has a negative point differential, with Washington and the New York Giants stretching beyond minus-50.

Things were dire in Dallas even before the Dak Prescott injury. The defense has looked lost, spoiling what was supposed to be a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy, and both wins have come via late miracles.

Speaking of new eras, 1-4 Washington has already thrown in the towel on sophomore first-round product Dwayne Haskins Jr. None of the team's losses have been close. Philadelphia is an injury-riddled mess, and Carson Wentz has disappointed during the 1-3-1 start, throwing six touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions. That record is inflated, too. The Eagles tied a miserable Cincinnati team and won against the even more injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers.

Least surprising is the flopping Giants, an 0-5 wreck now on the verge of potentially dashing the first-round investment in Daniel Jones, owner of two touchdowns and five interceptions over five games.

Given how things are going, a team with a losing record making the playoffs almost seems a given, barring a stunning Andy Dalton-led turnaround in Dallas.