The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Tuesday marks the league's trade deadline, and while the NFL doesn't feature the mayhem of the NBA or MLB, there could still be quite a few players swapping helmets before then.

The trade deadline is a big deal for varying reasons. As we've already seen with the Baltimore Ravens' acquisition of edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, trades can offer contending teams an in-season opportunity to add the missing piece in a championship puzzle. For the league's bottom-feeders, the deadline is a chance to sell veteran assets with expiring contracts and gain draft capital.

It's a balancing act either way—a dance involving fit, contract and compensation.

Still, what if every NFL team was going to make one trade? Add one player? Who would best fit each franchise given how the 2020 season has progressed?

This column aims to answer those questions.