    Russell Wilson Joins Madden 99 Club, Receives Diamond Pendant from DK Metcalf

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    Thanks to a red-hot start to the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been added to the 99 Club in Madden NFL '21.  

    Wilson was gifted a diamond pendant by teammate DK Metcalf for being recognized as the newest member of the club. 

    Prior to the release of Madden NFL '21, Wilson was the second-highest rated quarterback with a 97 rating. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was one of five players with a 99 rating, was the only player at the position ranked ahead of him.

    Once the season began, though, it became hard to argue that any quarterback was better than Wilson. The six-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and ranks third in both completion percentage (72.8) and passing yards (1,502) through five games. 

    Madden Ratings Adjusters believe Wilson has the best deep-ball accuracy and have given him a boost in several categories, including awareness, accuracy on short and mid throws and throwing under pressure. 

    Wilson is now the sixth member of the 99 Club in this year's Madden. He joins Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Stephon Gilmore and Michael Thomas. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Seahawks QB is newest member of the Madden club after red-hot start

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ Joins Madden 99 Club 👏

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta

      Former Falcons HC thanks the fans and city for the past six seasons: 'I know there are great things ahead for this team'

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Quinn Writes Letter to Atlanta

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI

      Broncos RB is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 13 on charges of driving under the influence and speeding (9News)

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Melvin Gordon Charged with DUI

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳

      Former NYG star Justin Tuck reveals epic locker room rap battle between Strahan and Umenyiora. Watch ‘Untold Stories’ 🎥

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Strahan Freestyle Ended Osi 😳

      B/R Gridiron
      via Facebook