Russell Wilson Joins Madden 99 Club, Receives Diamond Pendant from DK Metcalf

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Thanks to a red-hot start to the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been added to the 99 Club in Madden NFL '21.

Wilson was gifted a diamond pendant by teammate DK Metcalf for being recognized as the newest member of the club.

Prior to the release of Madden NFL '21, Wilson was the second-highest rated quarterback with a 97 rating. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who was one of five players with a 99 rating, was the only player at the position ranked ahead of him.

Once the season began, though, it became hard to argue that any quarterback was better than Wilson. The six-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and ranks third in both completion percentage (72.8) and passing yards (1,502) through five games.

Madden Ratings Adjusters believe Wilson has the best deep-ball accuracy and have given him a boost in several categories, including awareness, accuracy on short and mid throws and throwing under pressure.

Wilson is now the sixth member of the 99 Club in this year's Madden. He joins Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Stephon Gilmore and Michael Thomas.