Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsOctober 14, 2020
Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season went later than usual, as the Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on Tuesday night. And Week 6 won't get underway until Sunday after the scheduled Thursday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Bills was moved to Monday.
That gives fantasy football managers more time to regroup and think over their lineup decisions. And depending on how the first five weeks have gone, this could be a crucial week, whether you're near the bottom of your league's standings or somewhere in the middle.
Here's a look at position-by-position rankings for Week 6.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at TEN)
6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
9. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
Potential Streaming Option: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
With Kirk Cousins available in so many leagues (68 percent in Yahoo and 83 percent in ESPN), he's one of the best quarterbacks to potentially stream in Week 6. And that's not just because he's been playing better in recent weeks, it's also due to the Vikings having a favorable home matchup against the Falcons.
Atlanta is allowing 335.8 passing yards per game, the second most in the NFL. The Falcons are also in disarray, as they're off to an 0-5 start and fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night. So, the Vikings could be in good position to notch their second win of the season this weekend.
Cousins has rebounded from his poor start to pass for 760 yards and six touchdowns over the past three weeks. Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has emerged as a strong option alongside top weapon Adam Thielen, and both could be in store for a lot of targets from the quarterback this week.
Plus, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is likely to miss Sunday's game due to an adductor strain, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. So, it may be time for Cousins to air it out even more.
Running Back Rankings
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
2. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
3. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
4. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
7. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
11. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
Potential Breakout Option: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
Last week, Montgomery scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in the Bears' win over the Buccaneers. He could be poised to get into the end zone again this week against the Panthers, who have allowed an NFL-high nine touchdowns to running backs this season.
Although the 23-year-old has had a bit of a slow start, he's continuing to get a heavy workload in Chicago's offense, which bodes well for his fantasy value moving forward, especially for favorable matchups such as this one. He had 10 carries and a season-high seven receptions against Tampa Bay, although he only had 59 total yards.
In Week 2, Montgomery had his best showing when he had 127 total yards and a receiving touchdown. If he can start putting up numbers like that more consistently, he'd be a more reliable fantasy option on a weekly basis.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
3. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
Potential Injury Return Breakout: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Davante Adams hasn't played since the Packers' Week 2 win over the Lions due to a hamstring strain. But in case you forgot, he was off to a strong start this season, notching 17 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns over Green Bay's first two games.
After the Packers had a bye last week, the 27-year-old may be poised to return on Sunday against the Buccaneers, as he participated in Green Bay's practice on Monday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
It could be a high-scoring game against Tampa Bay, with both teams' offenses filled with playmakers, so Adams could have a strong return if he suits up this week.
Fantasy managers with Godwin and/or Jones on their rosters could also be getting a boost this week, as it's possible both could return for their respective teams in Week 6. And with the Saints, Seahawks, Raiders and Chargers on byes in Week 6, there are some good receivers not in action this week, so getting some of these injured receivers back could help some managers.
Tight End Rankings
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
6. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
8. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
9. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
10. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
11. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at NYG)
12. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
Potential Streaming Option: Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
Over the past two weeks, Austin Hooper has emerged as a key contributor in the Browns' offense, which has also boosted his fantasy value.
In those pair of games, the 25-year-old has combined for 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown (his first of the season). And after getting targeted only 10 times through three weeks, he's had 17 targets the past two.
Although the Steelers have a strong defense, the Browns have a lot of playmakers on offense, which could allow Hooper to be heavily targeted again. It's not the best matchup, but he is becoming a solid fantasy option at tight end and could be streamed if needed this week.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings
1. Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
2. Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
4. New York Giants (vs. WAS)
5. Washington Football Team (at NYG)
6. New England Patriots (vs. DEN)
7. San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
8. Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
9. Denver Broncos (at NE)
10. Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
11. Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
12. Detroit Lions (at JAX)
Potential Streaming Option: Miami Dolphins
At this point, it's never a terrible option to stream the defense going up against the Jets, who are averaging 279.4 total yards per game (31st in the NFL). And the Dolphins' defense is rostered in only 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues.
Miami had a strong defensive performance this past Sunday at San Francisco, notching five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in its 43-17 win. Expect a similar performance at home against New York this week.
Kicker Rankings
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
2. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
4. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
5. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
6. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
7. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (vs. MIA)
8. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
10. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
11. Graham Gano, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
12. Cody Parkey, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
Potential Waiver-Wire Add: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
Jason Sanders is available in 97 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, yet he's a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts this season. Not only that, but he's also made five field goals each of the past two weeks against the Seahawks and 49ers.
If the Dolphins' offense continues to move the ball well with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leading them, then Sanders could be a reliable fantasy kicker as he continues to get a bunch of opportunities.