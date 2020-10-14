Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

1 of 6

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at TEN)

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at TB)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)

9. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)

10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at JAX)

12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)

With Kirk Cousins available in so many leagues (68 percent in Yahoo and 83 percent in ESPN), he's one of the best quarterbacks to potentially stream in Week 6. And that's not just because he's been playing better in recent weeks, it's also due to the Vikings having a favorable home matchup against the Falcons.

Atlanta is allowing 335.8 passing yards per game, the second most in the NFL. The Falcons are also in disarray, as they're off to an 0-5 start and fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night. So, the Vikings could be in good position to notch their second win of the season this weekend.

Cousins has rebounded from his poor start to pass for 760 yards and six touchdowns over the past three weeks. Rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has emerged as a strong option alongside top weapon Adam Thielen, and both could be in store for a lot of targets from the quarterback this week.

Plus, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook is likely to miss Sunday's game due to an adductor strain, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. So, it may be time for Cousins to air it out even more.