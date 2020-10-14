NFL Power Rankings 2020: Predicting Post-Week 6 Standings

NFL Power Rankings 2020: Predicting Post-Week 6 StandingsOctober 14, 2020
The Tennessee Titans closed out Week 5 with a dominant win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night. Tennessee took the game 42-16 and at no point appeared in danger of losing to the previously unbeaten Bills.
Heading into Week 6, the Titans deserved to be considered one of the top teams in the AFC—and certainly the best in the AFC South. Tennessee has a bruising running back in Derrick Henry, an opportunistic defense and a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in Ryan Tannehill.
Through four games, Tannehill has completed 91 of 132 pass attempts (68.9 percent) for 1,004 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown.
The only other undefeated team in the AFC is the Pittsburgh Steelers, a squad the Titans will see in Week 7.
How does the rest of the league shape up after five weeks? That's what we'll examine here. We'll also project the post-Week 6 standings using the favorites from DraftKings Sportsbook as a guide where favorites are available.
NFL Week 6 Power Rankings
1. Green Bay Packers
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Tennessee Titans
4. Seattle Seahawks
5. Baltimore Ravens
6. Buffalo Bills
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Los Angeles Rams
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Cleveland Browns
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Chicago Bears
13. New England Patriots
14. Las Vegas Raiders
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Indianapolis Colts
17. Carolina Panthers
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Philadelphia Eagles
20. Los Angeles Chargers
21. San Francisco 49ers
22. Dallas Cowboys
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Denver Broncos
25. Detroit Lions
26. Cincinnati Bengals
27. Houston Texans
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Washington Football Team
30. Atlanta Falcons
31. New York Giants
32. New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers were on bye in Week 5, but that doesn't stop them from taking the top spot. Green Bay has been balanced on offense, respectable on defense and is getting an MVP-caliber season out of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Running back Aaron Jones, who has 509 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, is an early front-runner for offensive player of the year.
Similar statements could be said about the Seattle Seahawks, except for the fact that their pass defense is a massive liability. Seattle ranks dead-last in pass defense, allowing over 370 passing yards per game.
While Russell Wilson is also playing like an MVP candidate—1,502 yards, 19 touchdowns, three interceptions—he's had to. At some point, Seattle needs to show that it can win games with its defense.
The Kansas City Chiefs fall after being knocked around by the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did Kansas City surrender 40 points to its division rival, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to be truly flustered for the first time all year.
The Chiefs also lost guard Kelechi Osemele, a devastating blow that will have season-long consequences.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, might have set the stage for a playoff run with its upset victory.
The Baltimore Ravens round out the top five after another convincing win. Since losing to the Chiefs in Week 3, Baltimore has outscored the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals 58-20. A budding Ravens defense has been a big reason for the turnaround.
"Our defense is playing lights out," quarterback Lamar Jackson said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Buffalo drops a few spots after Tuesday's loss to the Titans, though the Bills still look like a top-10 squad. The Pittsburgh Steelers may or may not be a top-10 team. They remain undefeated but have beaten up on the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh's opponents thus far are a combined 3-18-1. Pittsburgh will face its first true test in Week 6 against the upstart 4-1 Cleveland Browns.
Those Browns round out the top 10, along with the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. The Saints desperately need to get wideout Michael Thomas back on the field, but they still have a strong chance of winning the NFC South. The Rams have been overshadowed a bit by the Seahawks in the NFC West, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them step up and claim the division before season's end.
Projected Standings After Week 6
AFC East
Buffalo Bills 4-2
New England Patriots 3-2
Miami Dolphins 3-3
New York Jets 0-6
AFC South
Tennessee Titans 5-0
Indianapolis Colts 4-2
Houston Texans 1-5
Jacksonville Jaguars 1-5
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers 5-0
Baltimore Ravens 5-1
Cleveland Browns 4-2
Cincinnati Bengals 1-4-1
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs 5-1
Las Vegas Raiders 3-2
Denver Broncos 1-4
Los Angeles Chargers 1-4
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys 2-4
Philadelphia Eagles 1-4-1
New York Giants 1-5
Washington Football Team 1-5
NFC South
Carolina Panthers 4-2
New Orleans Saints 3-2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-3
Atlanta Falcons 0-6
NFC North
Green Bay Packers 5-0
Chicago Bears 4-2
Detroit Lions 2-3
Minnesota Vikings 2-4
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks 5-0
Los Angeles Rams 5-1
Arizona Cardinals 4-2
San Francisco 49ers 2-4
Ryan Tannehill Proving He's No Fluke
