Finding Homes for Players Who Need a Change of Scenery Before NFL Trade Deadline

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After four weeks, the Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins for Kyle Allen. In addition, Haskins fell to the third string behind Alex Smith, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, who also noted trade speculation surrounding the quarterback.

"Several sources close to Haskins have advised him that a trade would be far and away the best outcome possible, ideally to a solid franchise with an experienced veteran QB the 23-year-old could learn from," La Canfora wrote.

Haskins was inactive for Week 5 because of a stomach virus, but he seems like the odd man out in Washington. As a 2019 first-round pick, he will likely draw interest from teams that want a developmental backup quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers know what it's like to play without Ben Roethlisberger. After the veteran went down in Week 2 last season with an elbow injury, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges took over for the remainder of the year, and the offense ranked 31st in passing.

Haskins has plenty of room to grow, but he's already shown bright spots. The second-year signal-caller threw for a career-high 314 yards with a 71.1 percent completion rate in his last outing.

While Roethlisberger starts, Haskins can progress on the practice field and potentially take over after the veteran moves on. If called upon to fill in, he's proved capable of running an offense in several of his 11 career starts.

Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers