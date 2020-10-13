Dak Prescott Rumors: NFC Exec Says Colts, Bears Are Fits for Cowboys QB in 2021

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

If the Dallas Cowboys decide to move on from Dak Prescott this offseason, at least one front-office executive knows two clubs that would make sense for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one NFC team executive cited the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears as ideal fits for Prescott.

