    Dak Prescott Rumors: NFC Exec Says Colts, Bears Are Fits for Cowboys QB in 2021

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    If the Dallas Cowboys decide to move on from Dak Prescott this offseason, at least one front-office executive knows two clubs that would make sense for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one NFC team executive cited the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears as ideal fits for Prescott. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

