    Buccaneers 'Can't Play Scared' Against Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Bruce Arians Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Coming off a disappointing effort in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians wants to see his team play aggressively Sunday against the Green Bay Packers

    Speaking to reporters about the matchup, Arians said Tuesday that the Bucs "can't play scared" when they try to slow down Aaron Rodgers

    The Buccaneers' three-game winning streak was snapped with a one-point loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field. Chicago's defense held them to a season-low 19 points and sacked Tom Brady three times. 

    No opposing offense has scored more than 24 points against Tampa's defense so far this season. The Los Angeles Chargers did put up 31 points in Week 4, but seven of those came on Michael Davis' pick-six. The Bears, New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been held to under 300 yards of total offense. 

    The Packers figure to be a different challenge. They lead the NFL with 38 points per game and rank second with 445.5 yards per game.

    Rodgers has thrown for 1,214 yards, 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's completed 70.5 percent of his passes on 139 attempts through four games. 

    Green Bay (4-0) is one of five remaining undefeated teams heading into Week 6. The Bucs (3-2) are tied with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South.    

