Le'Veon Bell Trade Rumors: Jets Shopping RB Ahead of 2020 Deadline

As the New York Jets turn their eyes toward the future amid an 0-4 start, Le'Veon Bell is reportedly on the trade block.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are "shopping Bell with the hope of trading him sooner rather than later" leading up to the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Albert Breer of The MMQB added the Jets have had contact with teams about Bell, and they could be "willing to settle for a late pick and/or back-end player in return."

Bell's tenure with the Jets has been fraught with tension seemingly from the time he signed with the organization in March 2019.

After Mike Maccagnan was fired as New York's general manager in May 2019, Mehta reported head coach Adam Gase "absolutely did not want to sign" Bell and "made it clear that he didn’t want to spend a lot of money on any running back."

Gase and Bell seemed to be at odds during a team scrimmage in August when the three-time Pro Bowler took exception to being removed as a precaution following tightness in his hamstring.

The Jets have Bell signed for two more seasons with a combined $17.5 million base salary through 2022. The team can get out of his deal after 2020 with a $4 million dead cap hit next year and $2 million in 2022.

Bell returned to New York's lineup in Week 5. He missed three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. The 28-year-old had 60 yards on 13 carries in a 30-10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals.