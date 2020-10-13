Week 6 NFL Picks: Latest Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Week 5 brought a fair amount of drama to the proverbial table, with upset wins by the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears at the top of the list of surprises. The week is set to cap off with Tuesday night's Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans tilt, and soon it will be time to turn the page to Week 6.

The NFL's Week 6 slate has a couple of headline games, like a Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs battle that could heavily impact the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. Other key matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, you'll find a look at the weeks' schedule, the latest spreads and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook, score projections for every game and a closer look at some of the week's top plays.

NFL Week 6

Sunday, October 18



Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 35-23 Baltimore

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 30-20 New England

Chicago Bears (+2.5, 44) at Carolina Panthers: 26-23 Carolina

Houston Texans (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 26-23 Tennessee

Cincinnati Bengals (+8, 46.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 30-21 Indianapolis

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5, 55.5) at Minnesota Vikings: 28-26 Minnesota

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 50.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 30-27 Pittsburgh

Washington Football Team (+3, 43) at New York Giants: 20-17 New York

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 54) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 26-21 Detroit

New York Jets (+8, 47.5) at Miami Dolphins: 33-20 Miami

Green Bay Packers (-1.5, 54) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 30-27 Green Bay

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 50.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 28-23 Los Angeles

Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs (n/a) at Buffalo Bills: 33-30 Kansas City

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 54.5) at Dallas Cowboys: 27-26 Dallas

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens rebounded from their Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs nicely. They beat the Washington Football Team and the Cincinnati Bengals by a combined score of 58-20. The Philadelphia Eagles should be the next team to feel Baltimore's wrath.

While the Eagles put up a respectable fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it's becoming clear that they simply aren't a playoff-caliber football team—though, they may well make the playoffs thanks to an atrocious NFC East.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz remains off—he had yet another interception in Week 5—and the defense has been inconsistent at best. Philadelphia ranks 17th in both rushing and passing yards allowed but 23rd in scoring.

Expect Philadelphia to struggle to contain Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense early, which could cause this one to get ugly. Jackson is nearly impossible to stop when playing with a lead, and that's right where he should be operating for most of the game.

Miami Dolphins (-8) vs. New York Jets

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

After watching them struggle for most of 2019, it may seem strange to see the Miami Dolphins as eight-point favorites against any team. However, this is actually a pretty generous line, considering how Miami has played lately and how bad the New York Jets have been.

The Dolphins have been clicking offensively, and they just dropped 43 points on the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has largely muted the call to see rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

"I think he's played well most of the year," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of Fitzpatrick, per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The Jets, meanwhile, have already started two different quarterbacks, turning to Joe Flacco in Week 5 because of Sam Darnold's shoulder injury. New York has also been a mess on both sides of the ball and has been outscored 161-75.

At this point, it feels like the Jets could lose by eight points to any team.

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers OVER 50.5 Points

The Browns-Steelers game should be one of the more fun ones of the weekend. The teams have a combined 8-1 record and two of the top units in the NFL.

Pittsburgh ranks second in third in total defense and sixth in points allowed. Cleveland, meanwhile, ranks first in rushing offense and fourth in points per game. This is a classic strength-versus-strength matchup that is well-balanced on paper.

There should be plenty of smashmouth football in this game, and considering Cleveland leads the NFL with 12 takeaways, there is the potential of a low-scoring affair.

However, this game could also devolve into a shootout. The Browns proved against the Indianapolis Colts' No. 1-ranked defense that they can put up points against any team. At the same time, though, the Browns are going to surrender points to Pittsburgh's 10th-ranked scoring offense.

Cleveland has allowed just under 30 points per game to the opposition this season.

With players like Ben Roethlisberger, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Chase Claypool roaming the field in this one, expect the total to top the 51-point mark.