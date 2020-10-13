World Series 2020 Predictions: Full Schedule and Picks for Fall Classic

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves still have a long way to go to reach the World Series, but their early victories in the league championship series provide a look into how they can land in the Fall Classic.

Both teams possess dominant pitching staffs with a deep set of starters and bullpens that have been near flawless so far in the postseason.

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers could hit their way out of LCS deficits, but if they drop games Tuesday, it could be much more difficult for them to dig out of those holes.

If the LCS matchups are leveled and go the distance, the AL champion could have a slight advantage in rest since the ALCS ends one day before the NLCS.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 20 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 21 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 23 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 24 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 25 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 28 (Time TBD, Fox)

Prediction

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta

Tampa Bay survived a tough ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees and have silenced Houston's bats through two ALCS games.

The Astros put up 19 hits inside Petco Park, but the Rays have been stingy with runners in scoring position and Houston has three runs so far.

Blake Snell and Charlie Morton combined to give up a single earned run over 10 innings, and the Rays have Tyler Glasnow waiting in Game 4 to either attempt to clinch a sweep, or rebound from a Game 3 defeat.

Pete Fairbanks allowed a home run to Carlos Correa, but he has otherwise been perfect in two innings. Nick Anderson was the only Rays pitcher to turn in a shaky outing, as he allowed an earned run on three hits and walked two batters.

If just one of their relievers struggle for the rest of the ALCS, the Rays should be in good shape to advance from San Diego to Arlington, Texas.

The Rays' offense has not been explosive against Houston, but it has come up with some big hits when necessary. Manuel Margot brought in three runs on a Game 2 home run. Randy Arozarena homered and Mike Zunino came up with a clutch RBI hit to create the small Game 1 advantage.

Atlanta flexed its ability to win tight, low-scoring games Monday, as Max Fried delivered a six-inning gem and three relievers did not concede a run to the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman allowed Fried to pitch with the lead by hitting a first-inning home run and the Braves padded the advantage with late home runs out of Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta may not receive a ton of opportunities to score off Los Angeles' pitchers, but if it scores multiple runs in a single frame, like it did in the ninth inning Monday, it could gain the edge late in games.

Atlanta is in possession of four shutout victories this postseason, but it has also showed it can win high-scoring affairs, like the 9-5 win in NLDS Game 1 over Miami.

If the Braves are forced to score an abundance of runs against the Dodgers and win those contests, they could be hard to stop for the rest of the postseason with two NL Most Valuable Player candidates in Freeman and Marcell Ozuna and one of the game's best young hitters Ronald Acuna Jr. in their lineup.

