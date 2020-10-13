Report: Patriots, Chiefs Have No New COVID-19 Cases in Latest Round of Testing

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Neither the New England Patriots nor the Kansas City Chiefs registered any new positive COVID-19 results during the most recent round of testing, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The two teams played on Oct. 5, with the Chiefs winning 26-10. The game was delayed by one day after both teams each registered positive tests.

The Patriots canceled practices last week after star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played against the Chiefs, tested positive.

A third player tested positive, which led the NFL to temporarily shutter New England's facilities and postpone the team's Week 5 encounter with the Denver Broncos. The Patriots and Broncos were both given a Week 5 bye and will play 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Moving games around has created a big domino effect already.

As long as New England doesn't receive any more positive results, it will resume practice Wednesday.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, took the field Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and suffered their first defeat of the season. One day earlier, ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported a strength and conditioning coach for Kansas City had tested positive for COVID-19.

The team is scheduled to play the 4-0 Buffalo Bills next Monday night. The two were originally supposed to play Thursday, but an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans required their matchup with the Bills to be delayed.