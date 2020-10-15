NFL Rookies Struggling to Meet High Expectations

0 of 6

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Success is far from a guarantee for notable NFL rookies right out of the gate, a notion that seemed to ring even truer for the 2020 season after a preseason-less summer.

Granted, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow or Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might have a hard time believing that.

But for a handful of promising top-50 prospects, the results haven't been as rosy by comparison. Whether it's a defender consistently struggling to match NFL speed or offensive players not producing in opportunistic spots, some slow starters stick out more than others.

Here are the most notable NFL rookies struggling to meet expectations to start 2020—not yet busts by any means, but the bar may be a tad too high.