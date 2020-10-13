NFL Picks Week 6: Game-by-Game Advice for Current Vegas Spreads

Jim Mone/Associated Press

One game remains in Week 5, as the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills are set to play on Tuesday night. But the rest of the NFL world is already moving on to Week 6.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shuffling of the Titans-Bills matchup, there is no Thursday night game this week. However, there should still be enough action to satisfy fans.

The week isn't loaded with marquee matchups, but games like the Cleveland Browns versus the Pittsburgh Steelers should provide plenty of drama.

Here, we'll run down the full Week 6 slate and examine the latest spreads and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook. You'll also find score predictions for every game and a closer look at some of the week's top matchups.

NFL Week 6, Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 46.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: 35-23 Baltimore

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Denver Broncos (n/a) at New England Patriots: 30-20 New England

Chicago Bears (+2.5, 44) at Carolina Panthers: 26-23 Carolina

Houston Texans (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: 26-23 Tennessee

Cincinnati Bengals (+8, 46.5) at Indianapolis Colts: 30-21 Indianapolis

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5, 55.5) at Minnesota Vikings: 28-26 Minnesota

Cleveland Browns (+3.5, 51) at Pittsburgh Steelers: 30-27 Pittsburgh

Washington Football Team (+3, 43) at New York Giants: 20-17 New York

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 54) at Jacksonville Jaguars: 26-21 Detroit

New York Jets (+8, 47.5) at Miami Dolphins: 33-27 Miami

Green Bay Packers (-1.5, 54) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 30-27 Green Bay

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 50.5) at San Francisco 49ers: 28-23 Los Angeles

Kansas City Chiefs (n/a) at Buffalo Bills: 33-30 Kansas City

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 54.5) at Dallas Cowboys: 27-26 Dallas

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL just seems to be better when the Browns and the Steelers are both relevant. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened often over the past couple of decades, as Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds a 23-2-1 record against Cleveland.

However, this is the best Browns team that Roethlisberger and the Steelers have faced in recent memory. It just dropped 32 points on the Indianapolis Colts' No. 1-ranked defense and scored over 30 in each of the last four games.

Of course, Cleveland faces another tough defensive test here, as the Steelers rank second against the run and sixth in points allowed.

This is a classic strength-versus-strength matchup between two bitter division rivals. Expect a low-scoring affair, as the Browns try to grind things out on the ground and both teams attempt to create havoc via the pass rush.

History suggests Pittsburgh will prevail here, but don't be shocked if it's by less than a field goal.

Chicago Bears (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers

John Bazemore/Associated Press

This may be the most surprisingly exciting game of Week 6. Both the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers have produced winning records through the first five weeks. Chicago has gotten to 4-1 thanks to its defense, while Joe Brady's new-look Panthers offense has helped Carolina rip off three wins in a row.

Interestingly, the Panthers have surged without star running back Christian McCaffrey. They've played tremendous team ball and gotten some quality production from backup running back Mike Davis.

"It's perceived as a game of superstars, but it's not," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, per ESPN's David Newton.

Carolina has also been fairly sound on defense, ranking 12th in points allowed. While it isn't likely to completely shut down the Bears, it should limit them enough to escape with a win.

Chicago got lucky last week, winning largely thanks to the mistakes of the opposition. That won't happen two weeks in a row.

As long as this line stays below a field goal, the Panthers are the smart play.

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Football fans likely circled this game at the beginning of the season.

The Green Bay Packers have been the superior team through the first month, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are legit contenders. Of course, the big draw is the quarterback showdown between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers feature a ferocious run defense, so this will largely be a quarterback duel. While Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the best in the game right now, he may not be a major factor on the ground.

Tampa is allowing just 2.7 yards per carry to the opposition.

A lot will likely hinge on Green Bay wideout Davante Adams and whether he returns from a hamstring injury. He practiced on Monday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, so the outlook is pretty good there.

If Adams is able to go, this game favors the Packers. Rodgers is playing at a higher level than Brady right now, and Green Bay is the more disciplined team.

This one could go either way, but the Packers are poised to get the road win.