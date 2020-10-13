    Report: NFL Discussing Bubble for Playoffs; Los Angeles, Dallas Among Options

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami. The NFL and the NFLPA havenâ€™t come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The NFL is reportedly considering Dallas and Los Angeles as potential host cities if the league decides to hold at least a portion of the playoffs in a "bubble" because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported Monday the wild-card round could be played at home stadiums followed by moving to neutral sites for the divisional round and beyond. It would represent the same format used by MLB.

    "Part of the discussion...is that for playoffs they may be able to do a bubble-type system that would avoid having to reschedule or losing key players because (they are) COVID positive or had contact with COVID positive," a source told The Athletic. "It's a big undertaking if they do this."

                     

