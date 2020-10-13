NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Hoffman, Mikael Granlund, More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Although the top NHL free agents are no longer available, there is still plenty of value on the market.

With Taylor Hall in Buffalo and Alex Pietrangelo signing with Vegas, Mike Hoffman and Mikael Granlund are among the names that have gained more traction recently.

Hoffman and his Florida Panthers teammate Evgenii Dadonov could be the most-coveted players left to sign because of their scoring prowess.

Granlund is three years younger than Hoffman and Dadonov and has generated a good amount of interest in the last few days.

The defenseman market has dried up with Pietrangelo, Torey Krug and Tyson Barrie inked to deals. The lack of defenders available should make Sami Vatanen more valuable since he and Travis Hamonic are the top two players at their position available to sign.

Latest NHL Rumors

Mike Hoffman

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Hoffman has "interest from five-to-six teams."

LeBrun mentioned Nashville as a team that checked in on Hoffman and Hall, who signed a short-term deal with Buffalo. Florida "has circled back" on the forward to try and retain him on a new contract as well.

Hoffman is coming off a 59-point season in which he had 29 goals and 30 assists over 69 games. If Florida played the entire regular season, the 30-year-old likely would have hit career highs in both categories.

The Ontario native did nothing but score in two years with the Panthers. He had 36 goals to go along with 34 assists during the 2018-19 campaign.

If the free-agent market was more robust, Hoffman may have already been off the board because of his scoring capabilities.

He may not be a free agent for long since the teams that missed out on Hall may try to act fast to land a consistent goal-scorer.

Remaining with Florida could be an intriguing possibility for Hoffman since the Panthers have been aggressive in free agency by landing Alexander Wennberg, Carter Verhaeghe and Vinnie Hinostroza among others.

If the Panthers retain the services of Hoffman, he could headline the team's offensive approach and benefit from the forward depth the franchise has built through free-agent signings.

Mikael Granlund

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Mikael Granlund is another second-tier free-agent forward gaining more traction on the market with Hall now in Buffalo.

According to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, "multiple teams are in discussion" with Granlund and he is dwindling down the list of potential suitors.

The 27-year-old Finnish forward averaged 55 points over the last four seasons, but experienced a dip last season by earning 17 goals and 13 assists over 63 games with Nashville.

Buffalo and Montreal might be out of the running for Granlund, if they were even involved in the first place, since they inked Hall and Tyler Toffoli in the first week of free agency.

Boston and the New York Rangers may be solid fits for Granlund, as they look to bolster their scoring depth to compete in the deep Eastern Conference.

Whichever team lands Granlund will be getting a versatile playmaker, as he can play center and left wing.

Granlund's versatility and the possibility to land him in his prime over 30-year-olds Hoffman and Dadonov could make him a more intriguing free agent and it may lead to him being signed soon.

Sami Vatanen

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The defensive market should shift in Vatanen's direction with so few top defenseemen left on the free-agent market.

TSN 1040's Rick Dhaliwal mentioned Vancouver was one of the teams that checked in on the Finnish defender, who was traded from New Jersey to Carolina in February.

The Canucks made a defensive improvement Monday by landing Nate Schmidt in a trade with Vegas that allowed the Golden Knights to land Pietrangelo.

St. Louis wasted no time replacing Pietrangelo as it landed Torey Krug from Boston. Barrie inked a deal with Edmonton, T.J. Brodie landed in Toronto and Kevin Shattenkirk signed with Anaheim.

Vatanen could be the next defensive piece to sign somewhere because of his two-way capabilities.

The 29-year-old recorded 20 points in all but one of his seven full seasons in the NHL. He produced five goals and 18 assists for New Jersey in the 2019-20 season before he was dealt to Carolina.

However, there is one issue with Vatanen that could keep him available for a bit longer than expected. He has a long injury history and did not play for Carolina because of a lower body injury.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.