NFL Predictions Week 6: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

It's Tuesday, yet Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season isn't over yet. That's because the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans was moved to Tuesday after numerous positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans organization.

After Tuesday, bettors will have to wait until Sunday to have a chance to cash in on NFL lines, though. This week's Thursday night game, Kansas City vs. Buffalo, was moved to Monday to allow the Bills more time to recover following their Tuesday contest.

Here's a look at the full schedule for Week 6, along with odds and predictions for each matchup.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Sunday, Oct. 18

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (no line), 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-8), 1 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (no line), 1 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (-3), 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5), 1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-2.5), 1 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-8), 4:05 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (no line), 5 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Odds obtained via DraftKings. Picks in bold against the spread.

Best Bets to Consider

Colts (-8) vs. Bengals

As expected, the Colts are heavy favorites for their home matchup against the Bengals on Sunday. Indianapolis is the much better team, one that should have no trouble covering this spread.

Through five weeks, the Colts defense is allowing an NFL-low 266 total yards per game. The Bengals offense ranks 26th in the NFL (332.4 total yards per game) and is coming off a loss to the Ravens in which they scored only three points. So, it should be fairly clear how this one's going to go.

It should also be a chance for Indianapolis' offense to get back on track. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark since Week 2, but he should against a Cincinnati rush defense allowing 159 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the NFL).

The Bengals have talented young players, including 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow. They're just not ready to compete in games like this one against a top defense, as they're likely to lose by a sizable margin.

Buccaneers (+1.5) vs. Packers

Here's an underdog that could reward bettors with an upset this week. Tampa Bay lost at Chicago last Thursday, but the extra time to prepare for Sunday's contest against Green Bay could greatly benefit it. The Bucs offense has had several players banged up with injuries, including wide receiver Chris Godwin, who hasn't played since Week 3.

If Tampa's offense is closer to full strength, there's no reason to think it won't keep up with Green Bay and potentially even hand it its first loss of the season. The Packers will also be fresh, though, as they're coming off their Week 5 bye.

Still, don't count out Brady. The Buccaneers won three straight games from Weeks 2 to 4, and they should get back on track soon with the amount of talent they have on their roster.

Rams (-3.5) at 49ers

The 49ers have been affected by injuries during their 2-3 start, but they also just haven't been playing well. On Sunday, San Francisco had both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert in its lineup, but Miami walked away with a 43-17 win.

Meanwhile, the Rams are off to a much better start, opening the year with four wins in their first five games. They had a close loss to the Bills, but they notched victories against all four NFC East teams. It hasn't been too difficult of a schedule, but Los Angeles is winning games that it should.

And this is another matchup the Rams should win. San Francisco's offense is struggling and will likely have some challenges against Los Angeles, which ranks fourth in the NFL with 304.2 total yards allowed per game.

Expect the Rams defense to set the tone early, while their offense will help them pull away and handily earn the victory Sunday night by at least four points.