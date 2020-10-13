Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex and PPR OutlookOctober 13, 2020
If Dalvin Cook is healthy and ready to go this week, then the Minnesota Vikings running back could be poised for a big showing in their home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
However, it's still unclear whether the 25-year-old will play in Week 6 after suffering a groin injury in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday.
On Monday, Cook underwent an MRI and received positive results, as Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, "It went pretty well so we'll see how he does this week," per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
So perhaps there's a chance Cook won't miss any substantial time.
Even if you're a fantasy football manager who ends up being able to field Cook, other lineup decisions may need to be made in Week 6, especially with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers all on byes.
Heading into Week 6, here's an early look at the rankings for each of the flex positions for the upcoming week.
Top 15 Running Backs
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
10. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
13. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at IND)
While Christian McCaffrey has been out with a high ankle sprain, Mike Davis has played at a high level out of the Panthers' backfield. He's scored a touchdown each of the past three weeks. And this past Sunday, he had 89 rushing yards, nine catches for 60 yards and a receiving score in the win at Atlanta.
As long as McCaffrey continues to be out, the 27-year-old is likely to be a top-tier fantasy option. Even though the Panthers have a more challenging matchup against the Bears this week, his involvement in both the running and passing games should help him have another solid fantasy day.
James Robinson continues to be a surprise fantasy option, too, as he keeps receiving a consistent workload for the Jaguars. If last week's game against the Texans was his floor (70 total yards, season-high seven receiving targets), then he should continue to be reliable moving forward.
Another running back to watch this week is Jonathan Taylor, who has scored a touchdown in three of the Colts' past four games.
The rookie has a strong matchup this week against the Bengals, who are allowing 159 rushing yards per game (fourth most in the NFL), so he could be poised for his first 100-yard game since Week 2.
Top 25 Wide Receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
3. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
4. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
5. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
6. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
12. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
14. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
15. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
16. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
17. Darius Slayton, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
18. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (at TEN)
19. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (at NYG)
20. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
21. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
22. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
23. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
24. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
25. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys' top receivers fare with Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback following Dak Prescott's ankle surgery.
The 32-year-old played well in the second half of Dallas' win over the Giants this past Sunday, going 9-for-11 for 111 yards, so he could fit in well with its offense.
The Cowboys and Cardinals both have high-powered offenses, so it's possible there could be a good number of points scored on Monday night, making players on both sides solid fantasy options.
Even if Dalton takes some time to get acclimated, having Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb as receiving targets could help him produce better results than he had in recent seasons with the Bengals.
Darius Slayton had his first big game since Week 1 for the Giants in their loss to the Cowboys, with eight receptions for 129 yards. He still hasn't gotten into the end zone since scoring a pair of touchdowns in the season opener, but that could change against Washington, which has lost four straight games to fall to 1-4.
The Falcons continue to give up a ton of passing yards (335.8 per game, second most in the NFL behind the Seahawks), so it should be a good week for Vikings wide receivers. Don't be surprised if Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson each put up big numbers this week.
Top 10 Tight Ends
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
4. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
6. Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
8. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
10. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
While George Kittle and Travis Kelce are typically the clear top tier of fantasy tight ends, Mark Andrews is scoring touchdowns at such a consistent rate that he's up there with them.
The 24-year-old has five touchdowns in the Ravens' first five games, which includes three over the past two weeks.
After catching a season-high six receptions for 56 yards in Baltimore's win over Cincinnati last week, Andrews should be poised for another solid showing against Philadelphia.
Evan Engram (one 16-yard reception and a rushing touchdown at Dallas) and Zach Ertz (one six-yard reception at Pittsburgh) are both looking for bounce-back performances, and they have the talent to play better. Both are risky plays, but they have high ceilings if they play up to potential.