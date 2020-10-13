Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

If Dalvin Cook is healthy and ready to go this week, then the Minnesota Vikings running back could be poised for a big showing in their home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

However, it's still unclear whether the 25-year-old will play in Week 6 after suffering a groin injury in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday.

On Monday, Cook underwent an MRI and received positive results, as Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, "It went pretty well so we'll see how he does this week," per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

So perhaps there's a chance Cook won't miss any substantial time.

Even if you're a fantasy football manager who ends up being able to field Cook, other lineup decisions may need to be made in Week 6, especially with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers all on byes.

Heading into Week 6, here's an early look at the rankings for each of the flex positions for the upcoming week.