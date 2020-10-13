Waiver Wire Week 6: Top Pickups and Drops

Justin Berl/Associated Press

By the time Chase Claypool exited Heinz Field Sunday, there were likely many waiver claims put in for him across fantasy football leagues.

The wide receiver's four-touchdown performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers alerted fantasy football players to the rookie out of Notre Dame as the top waiver-wire pickup ahead of Week 6.

Claypool was one of the most added players Monday, but he's not the only breakout star from the last two weeks who has seen an increase in roster percentage.

Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan emerged as a top waiver-wire option in the Week 4 win over Atlanta, and with the Packers having had their bye week, he could be a valuable season-long option.

The other end of the waiver wire is full of injured players and standout pickups from previous weeks being let go due to disappointing performances.

Top Waiver-Wire Pickups

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh

Claypool was added in over 6,000 Yahoo fantasy football leagues Monday after he thrashed the Philadelphia defense for three receiving scores and another one through the ground.

According to Pro Football Reference, the 22-year-old became the seventh wide receiver since the NFL-AFL merger to produce three touchdowns in one of the first five games of his career:

Claypool worked his way into the Pittsburgh offense with seven targets in the first three weeks, but no one could have expected his offensive explosion in Week 5. The 49th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft produced 110 receiving yards from seven catches on 11 targets.

Sunday's performance moved him to first place in the team's receiving yards table above JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson. He is also one of four wide receivers with 20 or more targets from Ben Roethlisberger in four games.

Since the Steelers have thrown at a high rate and the quarterback has trust in Claypool, the rookie is worth a pickup as a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver or flex option for the time being.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay

There may have been some hesitancy to pick up Tonyan after Week 4 because of the Packers bye week.

Now that Green Bay is preparing to get back on the gridiron, fantasy football players have taken notice. The tight end has been added over 5,000 times in the last 24 hours.

Tonyan, 26, has a touchdown catch in each of his last three games, and his number of targets has gone up in every contest.

In Week 4, he caught all six of his targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns, with Davante Adams out of the Green Bay offense.

ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reported the 27-year-old practiced Monday and "didn't appear to have any setbacks" with his hamstring injury.

Even if Adams starts, Tonyan could receive a handful of red-zone targets from Aaron Rodgers; and if he converts on those passes, the tight end's touchdown streak could continue.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas

Andy Dalton is a worth a look on the waiver wire because of the upcoming matchups he will face in his first starts for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 32-year-old faces Arizona, Washington and Philadelphia in Weeks 6-8. Those three teams have combined to allow 27 passing touchdowns.

On Sunday, Dalton went 9-of-11 and produced 111 passing yards in his relief role of Dak Prescott. He could also enter Week 6 with an advantage since he has an extra day to prepare for a Monday night home game against the Cardinals.

If he develops more chemistry with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and others during the week, the former Cincinnati Bengals man could be a valuable pickup for teams that lost Prescott or ones missing Drew Brees or Russell Wilson because of Week 6 byes.

Top Waiver-Wire Drops

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati

A.J. Green was the most dropped player Monday across Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

The 32-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the shutout defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, but he had been ineffective in the offense before that.

The wide receiver recorded a single reception in Week 4 and was targeted once by Joe Burrow Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The combination of the injury and his decrease in production do not make Green a viable fantasy option at the moment.

Even if he returns for Week 6, he may fight for targets since Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have combined for 70 targets and three other players have been thrown to over 15 times.

Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis

Mo Alie-Cox was one of the hottest waiver-wire pickups in September after putting up 111 receiving yards in Week 2 and finding the end zone in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Indianapolis tight end's production dried up in the Week 5 loss to Cleveland, when he was targeted once by Philip Rivers.

Alie-Cox lost out on tight end targets to Trey Burton, who caught five of the six balls sent in his direction. The lack of receptions is even more alarming since the Colts had seven different players catch a pass from Rivers Sunday.

With 13 yards and three targets in the last two weeks, Alie-Cox can't be trusted as a solid fantasy piece, which is why he was one of four players with over 8,000 drops Monday.

