Patrick Mahomes: Josh Allen Playing at 'MVP Caliber' Ahead of Chiefs vs. Bills

David Becker/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP award and Super Bowl MVP in his short career, but even he has been impressed by what Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has done to start the 2020 season.

"Josh has played top-notch football, MVP-caliber football," Mahomes said Monday on 10 Sports Radio's The Drive. "When you have an offense and defense both clicking like that, they're going to be a hard team for us to beat, and I'm ready for the challenge."

Through four games, Allen has 1,326 passing yards and 12 touchdowns with only one interception. He's added 83 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Buffalo Bills next Monday in a battle of AFC contenders.

It could be an important game for the Chiefs, who are coming off their first loss of the season after the Las Vegas Raiders upset them 40-32 on Sunday.

Mahomes had two passing touchdowns against the Raiders to bring his season total to 13, although his first interception of the year proved to be costly.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Chiefs defense also allowed Derek Carr to throw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The next game could represent an even tougher challenge considering what Allen has done this season. The 2018 No. 7 overall pick was known for his athleticism during his first two years in the league, but he has dramatically improved his passing accuracy this year.

After completing 58.8 percent of his passes in 2019, the Bills star has a 70.9 completion percentage this season. His quarterback rating has also jumped from 85.3 to 122.7.

While it is still a small sample size, Allen has jumped into the MVP conversation and currently has the fourth-best odds to win the award, per DraftKings. Only Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes have better odds at the moment.

Mahomes knows Allen will make the Bills a tough opponent when the teams face off in Week 6.