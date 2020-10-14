Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6

0 of 6

Five weeks in, the fantasy football season is getting very 2020.

The injuries have continued to mount. In Week 5, the No. 1 quarterback over the season's first month was lost for the year when the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its presence felt across the NFL as well. The Week 5 tilt between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots was pushed back a week, which caused a number of other games and bye weeks to be rescheduled.

Then there are those byes. In Week 6, four teams (at least) will sit—the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all off, further depleting the fantasy player pool.

Add all those things together, and there's no shortage of fantasy managers facing tough lineup decisions—especially if their team is languishing at 2-3 or 1-4.

Well, we're here to help you do Week 6 right, with position-by-position rankings for point-per-reception fantasy leagues and a few players at each position to target and avoid.