Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 6
Five weeks in, the fantasy football season is getting very 2020.
The injuries have continued to mount. In Week 5, the No. 1 quarterback over the season's first month was lost for the year when the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its presence felt across the NFL as well. The Week 5 tilt between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots was pushed back a week, which caused a number of other games and bye weeks to be rescheduled.
Then there are those byes. In Week 6, four teams (at least) will sit—the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all off, further depleting the fantasy player pool.
Add all those things together, and there's no shortage of fantasy managers facing tough lineup decisions—especially if their team is languishing at 2-3 or 1-4.
Well, we're here to help you do Week 6 right, with position-by-position rankings for point-per-reception fantasy leagues and a few players at each position to target and avoid.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at BUF)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. KC)
- Kyler Murray, AZ (at DAL)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PHI)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at TB)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at TEN)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (at MIN)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs., DEN) [INJURED]
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at JAX)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. GB)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (vs. DET)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at SF)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. CHI)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at IND)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at PIT)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. CIN)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at NE)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (at NYG)
- Nick Foles, CHI (at CAR)
- C.J. Beathard, SF (vs. LAR)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (at MIA)
- Jarrett Stidham, NE (vs. DEN)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAR)
Given all the significant injuries that have swept through the fantasy landscape in 2020, a big-name quarterback was bound to go down.
Still, Prescott's nasty ankle fracture was a gut punch, for both the Cowboys and fantasy managers. Prescott averaged 422.5 passing yards per game during the season's first month. He was the highest-scoring fantasy signal-caller in most systems.
It's a season-killer—and an injury that doesn't just affect Prescott. With Andy Dalton at quarterback, all the Cowboys' main pass-catchers (Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz) take a value hit.
Is 2020 over yet? It really needs to be over.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100)
Cousins has been more afterthought than asset to fantasy managers in 2020—he ranks outside the top 15 in fantasy points among QBs for the season. If ever there was a week for a fat stat line from Cousins, it's Week 6 against a reeling Falcons team that just fired head coach Dan Quinn.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
The Steelers are undefeated, but over his first four games, Roethlisberger is averaging a modest 254.0 passing yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game. He should sail past those benchmarks Sunday—the back end of the Cleveland defense hasn't played well in 2020.
BAD MATCHUPS
Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
It has happened quietly, but over the past couple of games, Bridgewater has been a top-10 fantasy option under center, throwing for 589 yards and four scores while rushing for another. But this week's matchup with the Chicago Bears isn't a favorable one by any stretch.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Last week's performance against the Baltimore Ravens was a sobering reminder that while Burrow is an immensely talented rookie, he is a rookie heading into his sixth career start against a Colts defense that gave up the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks over the first month.
SLEEPER
Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys (vs. AZ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
Let's not mince words: The drop-off from Prescott to Dalton is significant. But Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler with 133 career starts, four playoff appearances and a loaded wideout corps at his disposal. There's low-end QB1 upside here—and it's available at a reasonable cost.
WEEK 6 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at TB)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. CIN)
- Mike Davis, CAR (vs. CHI)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. DET)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at MIN)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BUF)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at PIT)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at IND)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at CAR)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (at MIA)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. LAR)
- David Johnson, HOU (at TEN)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. GB)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at NYG)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Devonta Freeman, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. KC)
- Kenyan Drake, AZ (at DAL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at SF)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. DEN)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at JAX)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at NE)
- Chase Edmonds, AZ (at DAL)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (at PHI)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at JAX)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at NE)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (at TB)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. KC)
- James White, NE (vs. DEN)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. LAR)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at PHI)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at SF)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. CIN)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at SF)
- D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at PIT)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at PHI)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (at JAX)
- Rex Burkhead, NE (vs. DEN)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (at TEN)
- Dion Lewis, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. AZ)
When Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 2, many fantasy managers who drafted CMC first overall figured they were out of luck.
Hello, liquor cabinet.
However, if those same fantasy managers "handcuffed" Mike Davis to McCaffrey (or grabbed the sixth-year veteran off the waiver wire), then sorrows quickly turned to elation. After gashing the Atlanta Falcons for 149 total yards and a touchdown last week, Davis ranks third in PPR fantasy points among all running backs over the past three weeks.
Both Davis and James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars have been top-10 fantasy backs over the first five weeks—just like a grand total of zero people predicted.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
Jones has been on a nice little run, topping 100 rushing yards and 120 total yards in each of the last two games. The third-year player has emerged as the clear-cut lead back in Tampa, and he draws a top-five fantasy matchup for running backs in the Green Bay Packers this week.
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at CAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800)
The Buccaneers more or less shut down Montgomery in Week 5, but a short-yardage touchdown salvaged his fantasy outing. The sledding should be quite a bit easier in Week 6—the Panthers are 26th in the league in run defense, allowing 133.4 yards per game on the ground.
BAD MATCHUPS
Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at SF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600)
It's not bad enough that the Rams backfield is a muddied, three-headed mess featuring Henderson, Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers. In Week 6, the Rams also face a San Francisco 49ers team that gave up the fewest PPR points to running backs over the first month.
Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900)
Hunt is the best No. 2 back in the NFL and a former rushing champ. But as we saw last week, even he can be shut down in a bad matchup. The Steelers are most assuredly a bad matchup—no team in the AFC has allowed fewer rushing yards per game this season than the Steelers (64).
SLEEPER
Myles Gaskin, Miami (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400)
Gaskin's sleeper status is tenuous at best after he turned 21 touches into 91 total yards and a score last week against the 49ers. But Gaskin should do even better Sunday against the five-alarm dumpster fire that is New York's 25th-ranked defense.
WEEK 6 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins, AZ (at DAL)
- Davante Adams, GB (at TB)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at BUF)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at MIN)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (at CAR)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. KC)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (at JAX)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. GB)
- Julio Jones, ATL (at MIN) [INJURED]
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at PIT)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at NYG)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. CHI)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (vs. DET) [INJURED]
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at MIA)
- Robert Woods, LAR (at SF)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SF)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at IND)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CLE)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (at TEN)
- DJ Moore, CAR (vs. CHI)
- Julian Edelman, NE (vs. DEN)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at PHI)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAR)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Christian Kirk, AZ (at DAL)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at TEN)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. CIN)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at JAX)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAR)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (vs. DET)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at PIT)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at IND)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at NE)
- Greg Ward Jr., PHI (vs. BAL)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (at BUF)
- John Brown, BUF (vs. KC)
- Preston Williams, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- N'Keal Harry, NE (vs. DEN)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at NE)
- Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Keelan Cole, JAX (vs. DET)
- Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (at DAL)
OK, so about DeAndre Hopkins.
More than once before the season, this writer expressed reservations about the Arizona Cardinals receiver's ability to justify his price in fantasy drafts this year. In part, it was because of a new offense and quarterback. In part, it was because of a receiving corps that includes Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
I was all kinds of wrong.
In catching six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Jets last week, Hopkins raised his average to a career-high 105.6 receiving yards per game. Hopkins' 53 targets are third in the NFL. And no wideout has more PPR points through five games.
With a top-five fantasy matchup on tap against the Dallas Cowboys, there's no reason to think Hopkins' hot start won't continue Sunday.
Um...oops?
GOOD MATCHUPS
Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Whether it's Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster or rookie sensation Chase Claypool, all the Pittsburgh wideouts should be in fantasy lineups in Week 6. The Browns have had plenty of problems defending the pass this season—especially deep throws over the middle of the field.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000)
Jefferson's hot streak hit a snag Sunday night in Seattle—just three catches for 23 yards in a matchup with the defensively challenged Seahawks. However, Jefferson should rebound Sunday against a reeling Falcons defense that might be worse than Seattle's—if that is even possible.
BAD MATCHUPS
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600)
Given how hot Diggs has been to start his first season with the Bills, he's a must-start in Week 6. But expectations need to be tempered—the Kansas City Chiefs gave up the fewest points per game to wide receivers over the first month.
DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900)
A couple of things are working against Moore in Week 6. The first is a bad fantasy matchup with a Bears defense that has quieted some prominent wide receivers. The second is that there's just no denying that Robby Anderson (and not Moore) is the No. 1 receiver in Carolina this year.
SLEEPER
Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
Shenault hasn't had a breakout game yet, and the rookie hasn't found the end zone since the season opener. But in each of the past two weeks, Shenault has caught at least five passes and topped 75 yards, and the Lions pass defense has surrendered nine touchdown passes over its first four games.
WEEK 6 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at BUF)
- George Kittle, SF (vs. LAR)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at PHI)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SF)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at TB)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at JAX)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at MIN)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at PIT)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at NYG)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at TEN)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at CAR)
- Trey Burton, IND (vs. CIN)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (at MIA)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. GB)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. ATL)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (vs. DET)
- Drew Sample, CIN (at IND)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (at SF)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Darren Fells, HOU (at TEN)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. KC)
- Dan Arnold, AZ (at DAL)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (vs. CHI)
- Cameron Brate, TB (vs. GB)
Week 6 brings with it a most welcome sight for fantasy managers: the return of Tonyan the Destroyer, barbarian king of fantasy football.
In just over a month, Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan has gone from the edge of nowhere to smack dab in the middle of the TE1 conversation.
After posting a goose egg in the season opener, Tonyan went on quite the three-week rip: two catches for 25 yards and a score in Week 2; a five-catch, 50-yard, one-TD stat line against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3; and then a six-catch, 98-yard, three-touchdown explosion against the Falcons in Week 4. Tonyan's target share has increased in each of his team's past three games.
Since Week 2, only the 49ers' George Kittle has more PPR points per game than Tonyan among tight ends.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100)
If you're noticing a trend here, good on you for paying attention. Cleveland's issues against the pass (296.4 yards per game and 12 touchdowns allowed) extends to the tight end position—Cleveland ranked fifth-worst in PPR points allowed to tight ends over the first month.
Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900)
Engram showed signs of life last week, scoring his first touchdown of the season on a trick play. Week 6 sets up well for him to have his best receiving game of the year—Washington has struggled defending the tight end position (bottom-six in the season's first month).
BAD MATCHUPS
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Gronkowski is coming off his best yardage game of the season—52 yards on three catches against the Bears. But Gronkowski has been targeted more than five times just twice in five games, and this week's matchup is an unfavorable one, as the Packers have had success against the position this year.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at SF) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
Since his three-score eruption in Week 2, Higbee has been quiet—just seven catches for 72 yards over the last three games. That slump isn't likely to end this week against a 49ers team that's been among the league's stingiest against tight ends.
SLEEPER
Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500)
Smith had his best fantasy outing of the season Sunday night in Seattle, reeling in four of five targets for 64 yards. Against an Atlanta defense that gave up the most PPR points to tight ends over the first month, another double-digit fantasy outing is possible.
WEEK 6 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at PHI)
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. CHI)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. CIN)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at BUF)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. ARI)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. JAX)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at TB)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at MIN)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. DEN)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at DAL)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (at IND)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. LAR)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at TEN)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (at SF)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Graham Gano NYG (vs. WAS)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. GB)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. KC)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at NE)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at PIT)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at CAR)
- Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
- Los Angeles Rams (at SF)
- New England Patriots (vs. DEN)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. CIN)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
- Washington Football Team (at NYG)
- Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
- Chicago Bears (at CAR)
- New York Giants (vs. WAS)
- Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
- Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
- Green Bay Packers (at TB)
- Houston Texans (at TEN)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at IND)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. KCC)
- New York Jets (at MIA)
- Denver Broncos (at NE)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
- Detroit Lions (at JAX)
There's one prevailing risk with spending substantial draft capital on an elite defense. There's a lot that can change on a unit from year to year—or even week to week. Personnel changes in the offseason. Injuries. Offensive issues that effect the situations a defense is placed in.
This year's lesson in that regard is the 49ers. Last season, the Niners fielded one of the best defenses in both the NFL and fantasy football. This year, as injuries mounted and the San Francisco offense fell on hard times, the 49ers defense became waiver-wire fodder.
Last week's 43-17 drubbing at the hands of the Dolphins was the last straw. Don't chase a sunk cost if you drafted San Francisco—the team's next seven games are brutal.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
The Falcons are a hot mess. But the offense isn't short on firepower, and Koo should have several opportunities to score Sunday against a Vikings team that allowed the most fantasy points to kickers over the first month. Yes, that's a thing.
Washington Football Team Defense/Special Teams (at NYG) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300)
Not much has gone right of late in the nation's capital. But Washington has a stacked defensive line, the Giants don't pass-protect well and Big Blue quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1.
BAD MATCHUPS
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (at TEN)
Fairbairn draws a Titans team was a bottom-five fantasy matchup for kickers over the season's first month. That's enough to steer clear of this one.
Cleveland Browns Defense/Special Teams (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700)
After notching a pick-six in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns are a top-five fantasy defense in many scoring systems. But they aren't an especially good "real life" defense, and the last time Cleveland played one of the AFC's elite teams (the Ravens in Week 1), things got ugly quickly.
SLEEPER
Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams (vs. NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900)
The Dolphins are coming off their best defensive effort of the season, logging five sacks and notching three takeaways in last week's drubbing of the 49ers. They also draw a dream fantasy matchup at home in Week 6 against a Jets team so bad it must be seen to be believed.
WEEK 6 K RANKINGS
WEEK 6 DEF/ST RANKINGS
Top 100 Flex Rankings
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at TB)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, AZ (at DAL)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at TB)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. CIN)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (vs. CHI)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. DET)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at BUF)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. KC)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (at MIN)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at MIN)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (at CAR)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at BUF)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at JAX)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. GB)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at BUF)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at PIT)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (at MIN) [INJURED]
- George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. LAR)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at IND)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (at PIT)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. AZ)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at CAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at NYG)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (at MIA)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (vs. LAR)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at PHI)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (at TEN)
- Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (vs. CHI)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (vs. GB)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (vs. DET) [INJURED]
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at NYG)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at MIA)
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at SF)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at SF)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at IND)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. KC)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. ATL)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, AZ (at DAL)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. AZ)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (at TEN)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at SF)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. DEN)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (vs. CHI)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at JAX)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NE (vs. DEN)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (at NE)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at PHI)
- Chase Edmonds, RB, AZ (at DAL)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. LAR)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. WAS)
- Christian Kirk, WR, AZ (at DAL)
- Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN (vs. HOU)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at TEN)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL (at PHI)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. CIN)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at SF)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at JAX)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at NE)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (at JAX)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (at TB)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. LAR)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (vs. DET)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. KC)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at PIT)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. DEN)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at IND)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at TB)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at NE)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (vs. LAR)
- Greg Ward Jr., WR, PHI (vs. BAL)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, KC (at BUF)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at PHI)
- Nyheim Hines, IRB, ND (vs. CIN)
- John Brown, WR, BUF (vs. KC)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (at SF)
- Preston Williams, WR, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- Jordan Howard, RB, MIA (vs. NYJ)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at JAX)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at SF)
- N'Keal Harry, WR, NE (vs. DEN)
- D'Ernest Johnson, RB, CLE (at PIT)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (at PHI)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at NE)
This list of the top 100 PPR fantasy football players in Week 6 (sans quarterbacks) can be used as a guide while making decisions for the flex spots in your league.
I get asked dozens of lineup questions every week. Sometimes, people follow my advice. Sometimes they don't. And sometimes they do and wish they hadn't.
Then I get an angry tweet along the lines of, "I had a hunch about so-and-so. I should have gone with my gut."
Here's the thing: They are absolutely right.
Getting an extra opinion or two on a tricky lineup call is fine. I do it on a regular basis. Two heads are better than one and all that.
If you are convinced that this is the week Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton blows up, then start him. Don't let anyone talk you out of it. It doesn't matter if you think so because of research or because you had a dream about it.
The only person who has to live with the lineup decisions you make is you.
It's your team.
Make it yours.
TOP 100 OVERALL/FLEX RANKINGS
Scoring via Myfantasyleague.com and FFToday unless otherwise noted.