Cardinals' Chandler Jones to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Biceps Injury

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Chandler Jones' season is over because of a biceps injury.



Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that Jones will undergo surgery. He suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

Kingsbury said immediately after the game they were "hoping" Jones would be able to avoid surgery "but until we've finalized what the MRI is and sit down with him, I don't have any answers on it just yet."

Jones has posted 11 combined tackles and one sack in five games.

Coming into the 2020 season, the Syracuse product was a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year after finishing second in the voting last year. He registered 53 tackles (11 for loss), 19 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Replacing that level of output will be difficult.

"It really falls on all of us," Kingsbury told reporters Monday. "Every player on this team, you've got to step your game up. Offensively, score more points. Special teams-wise, get better field position, and then defensively, we've got to find a way to generate pressure."

Look for the team to turn to Kylie Fitts, Dennis Gardeck and Haason Reddick in his absence.