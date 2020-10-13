7 Bargain Free Agents Available Your NHL Team Should Sign

0 of 7

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Most of the best available players were quickly signed after the NHL's free-agent market opened at noon ET on Oct. 9. However, several free agents remain available who could fit in well on most rosters.

Among the noteworthy forwards still unsigned include winger Corey Perry, center Erik Haula, and defensemen include such notables as Sami Vatanen.

With the salary cap remaining at $81.5 million and a number of clubs carrying limited salary-cap space, these players could be signed to very affordable contracts.

Here's a look at seven players who could become bargain free-agent signings.