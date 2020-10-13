Fantasy Football Week 6: Chase Claypool and Other Top Waiver-Wire Targets

0 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season has been unlike any in recent memory, but one factor remains the same: Injuries have played a major early role in both the real world and in fantasy football.

Fantasy stars like Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb have all missed games. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season Sunday because of a gruesome ankle injury that required surgery.

With the NFL now in bye-week season—the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are off in Week 6—many managers are now scrambling for both long-term options and short-term replacements.

We'll look at potential waiver-wire targets for both categories here, specifically examining players available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool fits into both the short- and long-term categories, and we'll examine him in-depth shortly. First, though, let's dig into a couple of potential replacements for Prescott.