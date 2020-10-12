NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest Outlook and 2020-21 Super Bowl Odds

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

It's always tricky to tell at what point early-season NFL trends change from interesting talking points to full-fledged transformations.

But whatever that point is, it feels safely behind us.

After the injury bug blitzed the San Francisco 49ers it was fair to question whether they could right the ship. But their Week 5 domination at the hands of the Miami Dolphins loudly suggests that isn't happening. The Dallas Cowboys' leaky defense was always concerning, but now it looms as a fatal flaw with Dak Prescott lost for the season to a gruesome ankle injury.

The Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals are better than we thought. The Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are worse.

Frankly, there's been enough movement at every level that it's the perfect time to reset the league's hierarchy with a fresh batch of power rankings and the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings. Then, we'll spotlight three of the biggest movers.

NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. Seattle Seahawks +800

2. Kansas City Chiefs +400

3. Green Bay Packers +1000

4. Baltimore Ravens +550

5. Pittsburgh Steelers +1400

6. Buffalo Bills +1500

7. Los Angeles Rams +1800

8. Cleveland Browns +2800

9. Tennessee Titans +2800

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1600

11. Las Vegas Raiders +4000

12. New Orleans Saints +1200

13. New England Patriots +2500

14. Arizona Cardinals +5000

15. Chicago Bears +4000

16. Indianapolis Colts +2500

17. San Francisco 49ers +4000

18. Carolina Panthers +6600

19. Miami Dolphins +15000

20. Dallas Cowboys +4000

21. Los Angeles Chargers +10000

22. Philadelphia Eagles +6000

23. Cincinnati Bengals +25000

24. Minnesota Vikings +8000

25. Detroit Lions +15000

26. Houston Texans +10000

27. Denver Broncos +17500

28. Jacksonville Jaguars +35000

29. Washington +25000

30. Atlanta Falcons +25000

31. New York Giants +50000

32. New York Jets +75000

NFL Stock Report

Stock Up: Los Angeles Rams



Whatever plagued Sean McVay's group last season looks like it was left in the past.

While the Rams haven't faced a super-daunting schedule, they have handled the teams they should—most recently thumping Washington by a 30-10 count—and nearly completed an epic comeback against a good Bills team. Aaron Donald looks like the league's most disruptive defender with his NFL-best 7.5 sacks, and Jared Goff is more efficient than ever (71.7 completion percentage with eight touchdowns against three interceptions).

The Rams have clear opportunity for growth, too. There's a lot of talent in this backfield, but it's still waiting on one of Darrell Henderson Jr., Malcolm Brown or Cam Akers to force his way into a featured role.

Before a mini-stumble last season—L.A. still went a solid 9-7—this club was 24-8 over the previous two campaigns. It represented the NFC at Super Bowl LIII in 2019. This stock could keep climbing.

Stock Down: San Francisco 49ers

So...not great here, folks.

The 49ers have a laundry list of injury excuses available to them, but nothing that reverses their 2-3 start or bumps them up from dead last in the NFC West. What's worse is this stretch was the soft spot of their schedule. Up next, it's the Rams. After that, it's—get ready—the Patriots, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, Rams again and Bills. Yikes.

"Barring a major and expedient turnaround, this season is slipping away in a hurry," ESPN's Nick Wagoner wrote.

Jimmy Garoppolo returned from a high ankle sprain only to get benched after an abysmal half. The offensive line continued to break down in pass protection. The injury-riddled secondary couldn't keep Ryan Fitzpatrick in check. The wide receivers failed to move the needle (Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel managed just five catches on 14 combined targets).

The Niners aren't playing well in virtually any aspect, and their difficulty level is about get to ramped up. You could blame some of this on the injuries, but again, it doesn't change what's quickly becoming a gloomy outlook.

Stock Up: Las Vegas Raiders

Teams don't do what the Raiders just did. More specifically, the Raiders don't do what the Raiders just did.

The last time the Raiders won a game at Arrowhead Stadium was 2012. Given the way Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs grooving head into this matchup—they enjoyed double-digit victories over the Ravens and Patriots the two previous weeks—there was no reason to think this would be any different.

But the Raiders, who trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, stood toe-to-toe with the Chiefs through three quarters and took complete control in the fourth. They used three consecutive scoring drives to turn a 24-24 tie into a game-breaking 40-24 advantage.

"I've taken a lot of sad walks up that ramp, but not today," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters afterward. "I'm going to enjoy this one."

The Raiders, who now stand 3-2 on the season, showed a little of everything that could make them hard to handle. Carr went 22-of-31 for 347 yards and three scores against just one interception, connecting on monster gains with Henry Ruggs III and Nelson Agholor. Josh Jacobs ran for two scores. The defense sacked Mahomes three times and picked him off to set up their final score.

Las Vegas looks good, and there's ample time for it to keep getting better.