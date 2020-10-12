NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dwayne Haskins and Sam Darnold

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The first five weeks of the 2020 NFL season have been filled with surprises, unexpected performances and many, many key injuries. Players like Saquon Barkley and Courtland Sutton were already done for the year before Week 5, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined them on Sunday.

Prescott suffered a horrific ankle injury against the New York Giants that quickly required surgery.

While the Cowboys are well-equipped to survive Prescott's injury with backup Andy Dalton, not every team experiencing such a critical injury is as lucky. With talent deficits and potential playoff runs also coming into play, the NFL trade market should heat up between now and the November 3 deadline.

One player who might enter the trade market is Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The 2019 first-round pick was benched prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and wasn't even given backup duties. Kyle Allen started, while Alex Smith provided relief.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the 23-year-old could soon be on the move.

"Some rival executives have already begun looking at film of the former Ohio State star, anticipating him being moved in the coming weeks," La Canfora wrote. "...Several sources close to Haskins have advised him that a trade would be far and away the best outcome possible."

While Haskins has flashed some promise in his limited time as Washington's starter, he's also provided underwhelming results. This season, he has completed just 61 percent of his passes with four touchdowns, three interceptions and a rating of 80.3.

With Haskins struggling to adapt to the pro game and Washington staring down a high 2021 draft pick, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Football Team treat him like Josh Rosen and pull the plug before his second season is complete.

Ron Rivera, who coached Allen with the Carolina Panthers last season, didn't have a hand in selecting Haskins. There's little reason to believe he won't look to select his own signal-caller if a player like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields is on the table.

Sam Darnold Unlikely to Bring a 1st-Round Pick

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Like Washington, the New York Jets are dealing with a young quarterback who has failed to meet expectations thus far. In their case, it's former USC standout and 2018 third-overall pick Sam Darnold.

The 23-year-old has shown more glimpses of greatness than Haskins, but like the Ohio State product, he has failed to become a reliable signal-caller. This season, he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dealing with a shoulder injury, Darnold stayed on the sideline as the Jets started Joe Flacco in Week 5.

Given the state of the 0-5 Jets and lame-duck head coach Adam Gase, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Darnold end up on the trading block during or before the 2021 draft. New York and Gase are both going nowhere in 2020.

"While Adam Gase absorbs a barrage of weekly body blows, know this: It takes a village to be [this] awful," Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News wrote after the blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

However, it would be a shock to see the Jets come away with significant trade compensation.

According to one unnamed NFL executive, New York is unlikely to get a first-round pick back in any potential Darnold deal.

"I don't think they'd get a [first-round pick] for Sam, but it also depends what he puts on tape the rest of the year," the GM told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the Jets aren't a lock to earn a top-three draft pick, they appear close. If they earn one, the USC product is likely going to be replaced with a rookie signal-caller, and New York will likely be eager to deal him.

While another team might be willing to take a chance on Darnold, no one is going to overpay to do so.