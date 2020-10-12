Waiver Wire Week 6: Chase Claypool, Alexander Mattison Highlight Pickups to Know

Don Wright/Associated Press

Chase Claypool is the name on the lips of every fantasy football player in need of an upgrade at wide receiver.

In some cases, Claypool's four touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 may have been more than some fantasy football teams produced.

The rookie out of Notre Dame worked his way into the Steelers offense in his first three games, but none of those performances were close to the level of his breakout showing against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since some members of the Steelers wide receiver corps are either injured, or not receiving as many targets as expected, Claypool could be the perfect remedy to struggles at the position for certain fantasy players.

Claypool is the waiver-wire star heading into Week 6, but he is far from the only player worth targeting. Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison might be in for a larger workload moving forward, and Travis Fulgham appears to have carved out a significant role in the Eagles offense.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups To Know

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh

Claypool earned more receptions and targets in Week 5 than he had over his first three games as a Pittsburgh player.

The rookie wideout caught seven of his 11 targets for 110 yards and three scores. He also earned three carries for six yards and a touchdown.

Claypool finished Sunday with the same number of targets as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron combined and was far more effective than the team's top wide receiver and tight end.

The second-round pick's numbers increased partly because of a back injury suffered by Diontae Johnson, who was listed as questionable to return Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Even if Johnson is healthy moving forward, Ben Roethlisberger may feel more inclined to target Claypool since Johnson has been thrown to on three occasions in the last two weeks.

If Pittsburgh continues to score over 20 points per game, Claypool should receive a good chunk of targets from Roethlisberger and could emerge as the No. 2 pass-catching threat behind Smith-Schuster.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota

Mattison has been on the fantasy radar for quite some time, but he has not been rostered in a majority of leagues because he sits behind Dalvin Cook on the depth chart.

Mattison broke out for 112 rushing yards on 20 carries Sunday night in a game in which Cook left for a bit to treat a groin injury.

Prior to Week 5, Mattison received at least six carries in three games, but he managed to run for 50 yards on a single occasion back in Week 1.

With so few running backs available on the waiver wire because of the early rash of injuries across the league, Mattison is worth the pickup ahead of Week 6 in case Cook's injury situation is more serious, or he gains more touches in the Vikings offense.

Mattison's most valuable asset to the Vikings, and in turn fantasy players, is his pass-catching ability. He brought in all three of his Week 5 targets for 24 yards and caught four passes from Kirk Cousins in Week 1.

If the Vikings spell Cook in passing situations, Mattison may receive more targets, which then gives him more value in points-per-reception leagues.

Mattison is still a fringe starter in most fantasy leagues, but if he grows into a larger role, he could be one of the more effective waiver-wire additions at the position.

Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia

It appears Carson Wentz has found a wide receiver he can trust in Fulgham.

The 25-year-old out of Old Dominion caught 10 passes for 152 yards in the loss to the Steelers and found the end zone for the second straight week.

With Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson out injured for most of the season and Zach Ertz receiving more defensive attention, Wentz struggled in the first four weeks to find a go-to target.

For the time being, Fulgham appears to have fit that role perfectly for a team that still has a chance to win the NFC East despite starting 1-3-1.

Until the Eagles get their first-string wide receivers back in the lineup, it may be worth riding the hot hand, especially if you can't land Claypool off the waiver wire.

Fulgham is a flex option at best, but he may be a vital plug-in as more teams hit bye weeks.

