    Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    While Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season was filled with its fair share of surprises, it featured some of the usual suspects at the top of fantasy stat sheets.

    Few likely saw the Miami Dolphins' 43-17 beatdown of the San Francisco 49ers coming. However, plenty of folks probably anticipated big days from Raheem Mostert (three receptions, 119 scrimmage yards) or DeVante Parker (two receptions, 50 yards, one TD).

    While games can always be unpredictable, some fantasy options tend to be reliable based on their workloads. This holds true for potential sleeper prospects who might still be available on the waiver wire heading into Week 6.

    Here, we'll project the top 40 fantasy options for the upcoming week, based on points-per-reception scoring. We'll also run down some of the best waiver-wire targets.

          

    Fantasy Football Top 40, Week 6

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

    6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    7. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    8. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

    9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    11. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    14. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

    15. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    17. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

    18. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    19. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    20. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    22. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    24. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    25. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    26. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

    27. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    28. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    29. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    30. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

    31. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    32. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    33. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    34. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    35. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    37. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    38. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

    39. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    40. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

         

    Week-5 Waiver-Wire Targets

    Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys and for countless fantasy managers, quarterback Dak Prescott is done for the season. The franchise-tagged signal-caller suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the New York Giants on Sunday and quickly underwent surgery to repair it.

    This leaves Dallas looking to Andy Dalton at quarterback for the foreseeable future. For fantasy managers, this presents a golden opportunity.

    While Dalton doesn't possess the upside of Prescott, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback when he's at his best. He completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 111 yards with a fumble in a relief effort on Sunday.

    With pass-catching weapons like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz at his disposal, Dalton should serve as a reliable streamer throughout the rest of the 2020 season. He's available in more than 95 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

           

    Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Don Wright/Associated Press

    While Dalton should be a solid streaming option moving forward, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool is close to being a must-start flex candidate. He's still somewhat matchup-dependent—he had just one reception in Week 3—but he has a tremendous amount of upside.

    Claypool flashed his upside on Sunday, finishing with 110 receiving yards, six rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

    "I think it's fair to wonder if he's already the club's best receiver," Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote.

    Claypool may only be a full-fledged fantasy star in the right matchups, but he has a tremendous one in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland ranks just 29th against the pass through the first four weeks.

    Claypool is rostered in just 16 percent of Yahoo leagues and nine percent of ESPN leagues.

          

    Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    The Steelers have Claypool as a breakout wide receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles have their own in second-year man Travis Fulgham.

    Fulgham shined against the Steelers in a losing effort on Sunday. He finished with 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. It marked his second-consecutive game with a touchdown catch.

    While it's hard to consider Fulgham a must-start after just two strong games, it's also impossible to discount his emergence in the Eagles offense. He has quickly become one of Carson Wentz's top targets and should remain a terrific streaming option moving forward.

    Fulgham has a mid-level matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and their 18th-ranked pass defense in Week 6. He's currently available in more than 95 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

          

    *Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros

    Related

      DK Metcalf Is Already One of NFL's Best WRs

      Seattle has found its gem, and he's only getting better

      DK Metcalf Is Already One of NFL's Best WRs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DK Metcalf Is Already One of NFL's Best WRs

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks Pull Off Comeback W

      Russell Wilson connects with DK Metcalf on 4th-and-10 in final minute to defeat Minnesota 27-26 on SNF 🤯

      Seahawks Pull Off Comeback W
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Pull Off Comeback W

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys' Season Won't Survive Dak Injury

      Unless Mike McMarthy shifts the focus to Zeke, Dallas is in big trouble 📲

      Cowboys' Season Won't Survive Dak Injury
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys' Season Won't Survive Dak Injury

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Have Zero Positives Tests

      New England records no new positive COVID-19 tests in latest round of testing (ESPN)

      Pats Have Zero Positives Tests
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats Have Zero Positives Tests

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report