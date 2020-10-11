    Travis Kelce Takes Blame for Chiefs' Loss to Raiders: 'I Have to Be Better'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020
    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    On paper, Travis Kelce had a good game Sunday, catching eight passes for 108 yards and a score in the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

    But after the contest, Kelce took the blame:

    He was perhaps referencing getting flagged for offensive pass interference, a penalty that took a Chiefs touchdown off the board in the second quarter. Regardless, Kelce fell on the sword for Kansas City's first defeat of the season and its first since Nov. 10 of last season.

    It was a tough loss for the Chiefs. It's hard to imagine they, or Kelce, will stay down for long.

