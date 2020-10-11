    Kyle Allen to Remain WFT Starting QB over Alex Smith If Healthy, Per Ron Rivera

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team will continue to stick with Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback following Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    "If Kyle [Allen] is ready to go, Kyle will be our starter," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after the game.

    Allen suffered an arm injury that forced him to exit in the second quarter. Rivera explained an abundance of caution was why Allen didn't re-enter the game.

    "[Allen] took a pretty good shot," he said. "He was still sore, but he was cleared to play. Why risk putting him back out there and taking another big shot that might cause a little bit of damage? I didn't want him to take another shot."

    That opened the door for Alex Smith to complete his improbable comeback from a serious knee injury and an arduous recovery.

    Allen finished with slightly better numbers against the Rams, going 9-of-13 for 74 yards. Smith was 9-of-17 for 37 yards.

    Allen is the obvious choice when given the options of him and Smith. Dwayne Haskins continues to be conspicuous by his absence, though.

    The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reported Haskins has a stomach illness and wasn't at the stadium to watch the game as a result. Rivera said earlier in the week he's still committed to Haskins, but dropping a 2019 first-round pick to the third string says otherwise.

    CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported some outside of Washington expect the former Ohio State star to wind up on the trade market.

